Mitotane Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Cognitive disorders, also known as neurocognitive disorders, are defined as any disorder that significantly impairs the cognitive function of an individual. It is a mental health disorder that primarily affects learning, memory, perception, and problem solving, and includes amnesia, dementia, and delirium. Some of the common cognitive disorders include motor skill disorders, dementia, substance-induced cognitive impairment, developmental disorders, and amnesia. Increase in incidence of cognitive disorders is the major factor boosting the growth of the global cognitive disorders treatment market. According to the National Health Service in the U.K., roughly 20% of children were diagnosed with dyslexia in the U.K. in 2016. A Europe-based survey discovered that more than 20% in France and 15% in Germany suffered from dyslexia in the same year. According to a dyslexia center based in the U.S., one in five students of the entire student population was afflicted with the condition in the country, and more than 15% of the students suffered from dyslexia in Canada in 2016. Around 15 in 100 students per year are found to be dyslexic in India and 35 million to 40 million children suffered from dyslexia in India in 2016.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO