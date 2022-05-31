ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

HIV/HBV/HCV Test Kits Market Size, Analysis and Forecast up to 2027

biospace.com
 2 days ago

Albany NY, United States: Increasing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV, HBV, and HCV is one of the key development factors for the global HIV/HBV/HCV test kits market. The POC testing technologies are now more reliable, easily available, and are highly affordable. Such benefits are adding to their growing popularity and...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Trends and Forecast up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Liver cancer is a chronic, life threatening, and progressive disorder that begins in cells of liver. The liver is one of the largest vital organs in the body located at upper right abdomen beneath the right lung. The liver primarily produces enzymes and bile to digest food. It also produces blood clotting proteins and purifies the blood by removing harmful materials in it.
CANCER
biospace.com

Stomach Cancer Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2027

Albany NY, United States: Stomach cancer is one of the prevailing diseases among various types of cancers that are on the rise. There are certain therapies that are generally used to treat the stomach cancer patients such as targeted drugs, cancer immunotherapy etc. Increasing research and development in the cancer...
CANCER
biospace.com

Cancer Biological Therapy Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Cancer biological therapy is a high level therapy of treating cancer utilizing living life form. These life forms are either gotten from living cells or created in a lab to treat a cancer infection. There are various sorts of biological treatments, some of which include interleukins, interferon, monoclonal antibodies, and immunizations. The therapy fundamentally uses the body's insusceptible framework either straightforwardly or by implication to battle cancer. The increasing number of cancer cases and the rising number of special cancer treatment facilities worldwide is projected to aid in expansion of the global cancer biological therapy market.
CANCER
biospace.com

Lyme Disease Treatment Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 3 Bn by 2031, Rise in prevalence of Lyme Disease to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global Lyme disease treatment market was valued at US$ 1.58 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2021 to 2031. Increase in pet ownership, surge in awareness & adoption of veterinary care, and rise in healthcare expenditure on animals are anticipated to drive the global Lyme disease treatment market from 2021 to 2031.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Hbv#Hcv#Poc#Global Access Program#Tb#Qiagen
biospace.com

Endovenous Ablation Devices Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Endovenous ablation devices are used to treat chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) with varicose veins. These type of devices are specially designed for minimally invasive procedures. Symptoms of varicose veins disease include large, swollen veins that often appear on legs and feet. This is happened when veins do not work properly, resulted blood does not flow effectively. In severe cases, varicose veins may rupture, or develop into varicose ulcers on the skin.
HEALTH
biospace.com

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Demand, Insights and Forecast up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: The global 4D printing in healthcare market is likely to witness exponential growth due to its extensive application in the industry and constant technological innovations. The 4D printing technology has brought in substantial transformation in the medical industry. It has widened its scope of application in self-assembling human scale biomaterials, chemotherapy, and tissue engineering.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Drug Overdose Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2019-2027

Albany NY, United States: The global drug overdose market is expected to witness decent growth, owing to the rapid rise in taking up of drugs by people in the age group 15-64 years. Drug overdose deaths comprise almost a third and a half of all the drug-related deaths, which are attributable in most cases to opioids. Lifetime prevalence of witnessed overdose among drug users is around 70%.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Plant-based Vaccines Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2031

Albany NY, United States: According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global plant-based vaccines market for the historical period of 2017–2019 and the forecast period of 2021–2031, increase in incidence of infections, government initiatives for expansion of vaccination coverage, and government funding for vaccine development are projected to drive the global plant-based vaccines market in the near future.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
biospace.com

Deflectable Catheters Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2027

Albany NY, United States: Deflectable catheters are mainly utilized by the medical and healthcare professionals due their high utility as a drug delivery device or as a therapeutic device. It helps in the blood navigation across heart tissues and blood vessels that are under extensive stress. The growing demand for minimally invasive cardiovascular surgeries and their capacity to access various anatomical parts of the human body for the biopsy research is driving the growth of the global deflectable catheters market. In addition to this, increasing investments in the field of treatment of cardiovascular disorders has also opened up new avenues for the growth of the global deflectable catheters market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Immunoprecipitation Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Immunoprecipitation is a process of separating protein from biological samples. Here, the protein is isolated using a specific antigen. The global immunoprecipitation market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. The growing trend of clinical researches is expected to augment the global immunoprecipitation market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Positron Emission Tomography Market Size, Shares and Trends | Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The positron emission tomography market has been anticipated to experience various novel growth opportunities in the near future. The growth impetuses in the global market are commonly attributed to the rising demand for PET analysis in radiopharmaceuticals. In addition to this, the integration of x-ray tomography into PET is also working as an important factor to boost the growth avenues in the global market in the upcoming years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Insights and Emerging Trends by 2031

Albany NY, United States: Orthopedic navigation systems are being developed with the goal of analyzing pre-, intra-, and/or postoperative data in numerous modalities and providing an augmented reality 3-D visualization environment to enhance surgical orthopedic operation clinical results. Modern orthopedic navigation systems enable surgeons to make accurate judgments in the...
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market Analysis and Business Outlook from 2019 to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Blood pressure monitoring is a self-monitoring tool or device that can be used for care of patients with hypertension. The blood pressure is primarily monitored at home or outside a hospital, clinic, or office setting. Traditionally, blood pressure is measured using a mercury manometer. However, with the advancement of technology, digital blood pressure monitors are employed with oscillometric measurements and electronic calculations rather than auscultation. The digital blood pressure monitors are easy to use and read compared to aneroid monitors. The digital blood pressure monitors provide systolic and diastolic blood pressure values and pulse rate reading.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Healthcare Assistive Robot Market Analysis and Business Outlook 2019 to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Healthcare assistive robots will be robots utilized in the healthcare industry that could detect, and perform activities in advantage of individuals with incapacities and seniors. Quickly developing geriatric populace coupled with a flood in rate of constant problems is relied upon to drive the healthcare assistive robots market in the future. The healthcare assistive robot market is probably going to develop a record of expanding rate of stroke coupled with the increasing instances of wounds and mishaps across the globe.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Live Cell Encapsulation Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Live cell encapsulation has long been proposed as a solution in modern medicine to many therapeutic problems. Cell encapsulation technology is used for the immobilization of cells within biocompatible and semipermeable membranes. The encapsulation of cells, instead of therapeutic products, is used to allow the delivery of molecules of interest for a longer time period as cells release these molecules of interest continuously. Furthermore, cells can be engineered for expressing the protein of interest in vivo without modifying the host’s genome. Cell encapsulation presents a significant advantage compared to protein encapsulation, as cell encapsulation allows a sustained and controlled delivery therapeutic molecules at a constant rate, thereby resulting in greater physiological concentrations.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Segmentation and Analysis Report, 2027

Albany NY, United States: Pharmacovigilance has evolved considerably thanks to strict monitoring in place jointly by the pharma consortium and regulatory bodies in several parts of the world. The phenomenal growth of the pharma sector in the past few decades with extensive clinical trials leading to increasing patient drug approvals and large pipeline drugs has burdened pharma companies. This makes it practically impossible for pharma companies to monitor pre and post effect of each and every drug on humans, thereby necessitating outsourcing of pharmacovigilance for the large part.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2019 - 2027

Albany NY, United States: Patients and dermatologists alike are becoming more interested in hyaluronic acid dermal fillers. They are utilized to address scars, acne, and wrinkles, as well as chin, cheek, and lip augmentation. Fillers made of hyaluronic acid are able to stimulate, volumize, and hydrate, volumize new collagen production, and smoothen fine wrinkles on one’s face. In comparison with Botox treatment, which lasts from three to six months, the effects of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers can is able to last for around six to twelve months. Consumers are opting for hyaluronic acid fillers over various other injectables for the purpose of aesthetic and cosmetic treatments because they have fewer adverse or side effects and they last longer. The benefits are predicted to foster development of the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market in the years to come.
BEAUTY & FASHION
biospace.com

Soft Tissue Market to Surpass of US$ 8.59 Bn by 2031, Rise in Prevalence of Degenerative Joint Diseases to Drive the Global Market

Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global soft tissue market was valued at US$ 4.3 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2021 to 2031. Soft tissue refers to muscle, fat, fibrous tissue, blood vessels, or other supporting tissue of the body. Soft tissue allograft is used in ACL repair, joint reconstruction in the knee & ankle, meniscal replacement, reconstruction due to cancer or trauma, ridge augmentation in dental procedures, shoulder repair, spinal fusion, and urological procedures. Different types of soft tissue allografts used for surgical procedure are cartilage allografts, tendon allografts, meniscus, ligament allografts, artificial cornea, dental allografts, collagen allografts, and amniotic allografts. The global soft tissue market is driven by better quality alternatives to autografts and technological advancements.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy