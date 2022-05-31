Oxycodone Market Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2027
Albany NY, United States: Oxycodone is an opioid that is generally present in tablet shape or liquid formation. It is mainly used as a pain reliever. There are two main types of oxycodone based on their activity component. They are long-activity component and short activity component. The development of the global...
Albany NY, United States: The global drug overdose market is expected to witness decent growth, owing to the rapid rise in taking up of drugs by people in the age group 15-64 years. Drug overdose deaths comprise almost a third and a half of all the drug-related deaths, which are attributable in most cases to opioids. Lifetime prevalence of witnessed overdose among drug users is around 70%.
Albany NY, United States: GLUTEN is the collective name for combination of water-insoluble proteins found in the seeds of wheat, rye, and barley. People with gluten sensitivity have elevated response to gluten. These individuals are unable to digest gluten leading to diarrhea, inflammation of the surface of the small intestine, and vomiting.
Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market was valued at US$ 7 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2021 to 2031. The refurbishment of dental equipment & maintenance is defined as repairing, recovering, and renovating of dental products and making it as good a new equipment. These products are available at affordable and lower costs than new dental equipment. The global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market can be segmented into equipment and maintenance. In terms of equipment, the global market has been classified into X-ray systems, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems, intraoral scanners & cameras, dental lights, dental chairs, dental handpieces, chairside CAD/CAM systems, and others.
The global dental crowns and bridges market was initially evaluated at US$ 2.85 billion in the base year of the study i.e. 2018. The research report predicts that the global dental crowns and bridges market will record an outstanding growth rate of 6.1 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.
Worldwide, antimicrobial resistance is a soaring concern for a range of diseases, especially for enteric fever, respiratory tract infections, and various infections related with gram-negative bacilli (GNB). An upsurge in antibiotic resistance is mainly due to indiscriminate and inappropriate use of antibiotics and a marked decline in the development of efficacious antimicrobial agents.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Key stakeholders are increasingly investing in vital signs monitoring devices as well as the development of innovative products. The global vital signs monitoring devices market was valued at US$ 6.8 Bn in 2022, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Albany NY, United States: Liver cancer is a chronic, life threatening, and progressive disorder that begins in cells of liver. The liver is one of the largest vital organs in the body located at upper right abdomen beneath the right lung. The liver primarily produces enzymes and bile to digest food. It also produces blood clotting proteins and purifies the blood by removing harmful materials in it.
Albany NY, United States: The global laboratory temperature control units market was valued at US$ 542.7 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Launch of innovative laboratory temperature control products, awareness about companies providing laboratory temperature control units, strong distributorship in...
The positron emission tomography market has been anticipated to experience various novel growth opportunities in the near future. The growth impetuses in the global market are commonly attributed to the rising demand for PET analysis in radiopharmaceuticals. In addition to this, the integration of x-ray tomography into PET is also working as an important factor to boost the growth avenues in the global market in the upcoming years.
Albany NY, United States: Nuclear medicine (NM) is a field of medical imaging that employs the usage of tiny quantities of radioactive chemicals for diagnosis as well as treatment of many illnesses. Nuclear imaging entails the application of methods that give quantitative as well as qualitative data on physiological processes inside the body of beings. Nuclear medicine procedures such as PET, scintiography, and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) make use of a gamma camera and a radiotracer element in a bid to capture a picture for clinical diagnosis. Growing usage of this technique in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases is anticipated to support growth of the global nuclear imaging services market. Various cardiac diseases such as ventricular arrhythmia, myocardial infarction, thrombosis, and cardiac failures are diagnosed and treated using nuclear imaging with radiotracer components.
Albany NY, United States: Cancer biological therapy is a high level therapy of treating cancer utilizing living life form. These life forms are either gotten from living cells or created in a lab to treat a cancer infection. There are various sorts of biological treatments, some of which include interleukins, interferon, monoclonal antibodies, and immunizations. The therapy fundamentally uses the body's insusceptible framework either straightforwardly or by implication to battle cancer. The increasing number of cancer cases and the rising number of special cancer treatment facilities worldwide is projected to aid in expansion of the global cancer biological therapy market.
Albany NY, United States: According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global plant-based vaccines market for the historical period of 2017–2019 and the forecast period of 2021–2031, increase in incidence of infections, government initiatives for expansion of vaccination coverage, and government funding for vaccine development are projected to drive the global plant-based vaccines market in the near future.
Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global soft tissue market was valued at US$ 4.3 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2021 to 2031. Soft tissue refers to muscle, fat, fibrous tissue, blood vessels, or other supporting tissue of the body. Soft tissue allograft is used in ACL repair, joint reconstruction in the knee & ankle, meniscal replacement, reconstruction due to cancer or trauma, ridge augmentation in dental procedures, shoulder repair, spinal fusion, and urological procedures. Different types of soft tissue allografts used for surgical procedure are cartilage allografts, tendon allografts, meniscus, ligament allografts, artificial cornea, dental allografts, collagen allografts, and amniotic allografts. The global soft tissue market is driven by better quality alternatives to autografts and technological advancements.
Albany NY, United States: Substantial evidence of efficacy of capnography to measure the concentration of CO2 in respiratory gases to investigate several respiratory diseases is promising for the demand of capnography devices. In terms of function, capnography devices - available in a number of product types - precisely measure the level of CO2 discharged into the bloodstream. Capnography devices graphically display the readings of expiratory CO2 plotted against time.
The global market for gingivitis diagnostics and therapeutics is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in the next few years owing to factors such as the rising number of smokers, women of reproductive age, and obese people across the globe. The market is highly dynamic in terms of technologies used for diagnosing and treating gingivitis, one of the most common periodontal conditions affecting billions globally.
The myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market has been expected to grow at a noticeable speed in the following years. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to numerous factors, for instance, the increasing incidence of MI across the world. There are various antithrombotics, for instance, NOACs and antiplatelet drugs that are available in the global market. These drugs are providing various advantages, for example, target specificity. Apixaban (ELIQUIS), rivaroxaban (XARLETO), and edoxaban (LIXIANA) are some of important examples that fall under this category. Thus, based on these factors, the global market is likely to experience various novel growth opportunities in the coming years.
EHR Software Leads The Market With 62.3% And The Segment Is Projected To Rise At 4.6% CAGR Over The Decade. Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key electronic health record solution providers positioned across regions in the U.S., sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.
Albany NY, United States: Cognitive disorders, also known as neurocognitive disorders, are defined as any disorder that significantly impairs the cognitive function of an individual. It is a mental health disorder that primarily affects learning, memory, perception, and problem solving, and includes amnesia, dementia, and delirium. Some of the common cognitive disorders include motor skill disorders, dementia, substance-induced cognitive impairment, developmental disorders, and amnesia. Increase in incidence of cognitive disorders is the major factor boosting the growth of the global cognitive disorders treatment market. According to the National Health Service in the U.K., roughly 20% of children were diagnosed with dyslexia in the U.K. in 2016. A Europe-based survey discovered that more than 20% in France and 15% in Germany suffered from dyslexia in the same year. According to a dyslexia center based in the U.S., one in five students of the entire student population was afflicted with the condition in the country, and more than 15% of the students suffered from dyslexia in Canada in 2016. Around 15 in 100 students per year are found to be dyslexic in India and 35 million to 40 million children suffered from dyslexia in India in 2016.
The fertility services market has been estimated to grow at a noticeable speed in the foreseeable years. The growth prospects in the global market are commonly attributed to numerous factors, for instance, the increasing prevalence of late parenthood. In addition to this, increasing cases of prostate cancer have also been predicted to fuel the growth impetuses in the global market in the near future.
Transfection involves the conscious introduction of nucleic acid molecules into eukaryotic cells. Some of the most common examples of transfection include introducing DNA plasmids possessing gene inserts for expression and small interfering RNA (siRNA). The transfection processes help researchers conduct research studies on synthetic genetics, enabling them modulate gene expressions.
