For the first time since 2015, the Arkansas Razorback baseball team will be taking their show on the road to Stillwater, Oklahoma. After ending the season on what resembled a couple of busted, flat tires, the Hogs are looking for new life outside the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium. As the #2 seed in the Stillwater Regional, Arkansas matches up with the Grand Canyon Antelopes, the runaway regular season champs of the Western Athletic Conference.

20 HOURS AGO