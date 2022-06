FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A shift in thinking about environmental sustainability on the farm as a long-term risk mitigation factor is taking place in agricultural economics. Lawson Connor, assistant professor of agricultural economics and agribusiness with the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas, is working to quantify the economic effects of sustainability practices such as cover crop programs and water conservation tactics. These results could then be translated into economic decision tools for farmers.

