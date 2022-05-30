Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Shrub is Blooming Now?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you thought Memorial Day was warm, things are really heating up in Maryland today. Our Tuesday is shaping up to be hot with a forecasted afternoon high of 95 degrees. Factor in the humidity, and it will feel sizzling outside. For perspective, our record temperature for this time of year is 97 degrees, which was set at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport back in 2011. Given how hot and humid it will be, you’re not going to want to spend extended amounts of time outside. If you do, drink plenty of water. Things will cool off slightly heading into the evening hours with mostly clear skies and a low of 73 that will feel a little bit warmer. We won’t get much relief on Wednesday when we’re once again looking at 90-degree temperatures. Like Tuesday, Wednesday afternoon will be sunny, hot and humid. That said, we do have a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures won’t dip much until Thursday when we’re looking at 80-degree weather with the potential for some rain and a storm. Friday will be partly sunny with a chance for a morning shower. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s or low 80s.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO