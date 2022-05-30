ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Shrub is Blooming Now?

By Adkins Arboretum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Mystery Monday and Memorial Day! Do you know what native shrub is blooming now? It has prolific white blooms and produces black berries that are known for their immune-boosting qualities!. Last...

fredericksburg.today

Virginia Renaissance Faire needs volunteers this weekend

Our attendance this season has been record breaking — and we thank you all for helping to make that happen! But we need a favor. We are in desperate need for volunteers to help us get through this weekend. We need help with line control, ticket taking, gift shop,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Virginia

If you've never been to Virginia, you should definitely add to your list because this beautiful state has a lot to offer. It might not be as popular as others, but it sure is a hidden gem. And this list of 3 amazing yet affordable weekend getaways is proof of that. If you've never explored them, try your best to do so this summer. If you've already been there, tell us all about your experience, in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Invasive fire ants continue their march across Virginia

As a young boy in Connecticut, Alvin Cajigas played with harmless ants. When he was 11 and living in Puerto Rico, he came across a mound of dirt a few inches tall. He knocked the top off with a finger. “Hundreds of ants, or thousands of ants, came swarming out,”...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: 95-Degree Heat & Plenty Of Humidity

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you thought Memorial Day was warm, things are really heating up in Maryland today. Our Tuesday is shaping up to be hot with a forecasted afternoon high of 95 degrees. Factor in the humidity, and it will feel sizzling outside. For perspective, our record temperature for this time of year is 97 degrees, which was set at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport back in 2011. Given how hot and humid it will be, you’re not going to want to spend extended amounts of time outside. If you do, drink plenty of water. Things will cool off slightly heading into the evening hours with mostly clear skies and a low of 73 that will feel a little bit warmer. We won’t get much relief on Wednesday when we’re once again looking at 90-degree temperatures. Like Tuesday, Wednesday afternoon will be sunny, hot and humid. That said, we do have a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures won’t dip much until Thursday when we’re looking at 80-degree weather with the potential for some rain and a storm. Friday will be partly sunny with a chance for a morning shower. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s or low 80s.
MARYLAND STATE
popville.com

“Below Deck in DC?”

“Spotted at the Georgetown waterfront this morning (Saturday)! I asked the people on deck if the show was being filmed here and he said he couldn’t confirm or deny!”. Vibrant New Metro-Accessible Apartments at The Remy. PoP Sponsor Today at 1:15pm. Vibrant new metro-accessible apartments: 2-bedrooms from the $2,400s...
GEORGETOWN, DC
DCist

20 Festivals To Add To Your Summer To-Do List Around D.C.

For the first time in two years, many of Washington’s flagship festivals are resuming in-person gatherings — and going all out to celebrate the occasion. You can find everything from mermaids and fairies at the FantasyWood Festival in Maryland, to world-famous musicians at DC JazzFest, all while making plans to fill your belly with an entire season’s worth of beer, barbecue, and culinary delights from around the world.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

State Officials Urge Marylanders To ‘Know Your Zone’ As Hurricane Season Starts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With hurricane season now underway, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management is reminding residents to “Know Your Zone” in the event of an evacuation order due to severe weather. The state has three zones — marked A, B and C — covering coastal areas along the Eastern and Western Shores of the Chesapeake Bay, the beach areas of Wicomico and Worcester counties, and southern counties on the Potomac River. According to the agency, 2020 set a record for named hurricanes on the Atlantic coast. Last September, the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought severe winds — including tornados — and...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Very hot for Maryland, thunderstorms in forecast for Thursday

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will be another hot and humid one as temperatures will climb to the mid 90's. There is a small chance of spotty showers this evening. Thursday will be in impact weather day, because of potential powerful thunderstorms that could hit the area in the afternoon and early evening. The storms could produce damaging winds, hail , and even a isolated tornado. After the rain the temps will come back down to normal for this time of year into the 80's.
MARYLAND STATE
WDBJ7.com

COVID deaths in Virginia hit 20,400

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,790,726 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, June 1, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,970 from the 1,787,756 reported Tuesday, a larger increase than Tuesday’s 1,988 new cases.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Md. Department of Health announces first reported heat-related death

BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The first reported heat-related death in Maryland this year was announced Wednesday by the Maryland Department of Health. A 65-year-old man in Baltimore County died, the department said. As this tragedy shows, heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can result in serious ailments...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC12

Officials explain James River warnings and rules

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If the river hits five feet, everyone on the water needs to wear a life vest. If the water level reaches nine feet, only professionals are allowed out on the water. “People need to realize that the water is dangerous, especially at 9-foot,” said Mark Irwin,...
RICHMOND, VA
theriver953.com

A series of earthquakes strike Virginia over the weekend

A series of earthquakes was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Sun. and Mon. May 29 and 30 in Virginia. The first was recorded Sun. just past 7 p.m. and registered 2.3 on the Richter Scale. The second struck just past 2 a.m. Mon. May 30 also registering...
VIRGINIA STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Virginia & North Carolina for Memorial Day

Three earthquakes rattled portions of Virginia and North Carolina over the last 24 hours according to USGS; the Memorial Day quakes did not create any damage nor lead to any injuries. Today’s earthquake in North Carolina was the third of the month. There does not appear to be any relationship between the Virginia and North Carolina earthquakes at this time.

