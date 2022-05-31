ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Study on Creative Cognition Seeks Participants

University of Arkansas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MoCCA Lab is seeking participants for a study on creative...

news.uark.edu

University of Arkansas

Jessica Danley Selected for Board of Directors of Dysphagia Outreach Project

Jessica Danley, clinical education coordinator for the Communication Sciences and Disorders Program, has been selected to serve on the 2022-2024 Board of Directors for the national nonprofit Dysphagia Outreach Project. Dysphagia is a condition which causes difficulty swallowing. It affects one in six adults annually, according to an analysis of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

I³R: A Vision and Dream for the Future

Established by a landmark $194.7 million grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, or I³R, aims to expand the scope of discoveries made by U of A researchers and rapidly move these discoveries to the marketplace, where they can improve or save lives.
University of Arkansas

Enrollment Open for Final Summer Session of Self-Paced Online Courses

The U of A Global Campus is now accepting requests for enrollment in Self-Paced Online courses for the final summer session, which begins Friday, July 1, and ends Tuesday, Sept. 20. The deadline to submit a request for enrollment for the summer session is Thursday, June 16. Students can go...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Traffic likely to be impacted because of Walmart Shareholders Meeting

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is advising citizens to look out for shareholders traveling in for the Walmart 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. Sergeant Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says the event will bring a lot of traffic to Northwest Arkansas and advises citizens to look out for the traffic.
University of Arkansas

Experiment Station Researcher in Search of a More Water-Efficient Chicken

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In a world with shrinking freshwater resources for a growing human population, where do you find enough moisture to grow food? You might start by improving water use efficiency in the world's number one livestock animal — chickens. Sara Orlowski, assistant professor of poultry science,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Walmart holds 52nd annual Shareholders meeting

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart shareholders voted on formal business and proxy proposals in the company's annual meeting Wednesday morning. The shareholders met virtually in an audio-only conference call. Doug McMillon, CEO and president, acknowledges the stock plunge Walmart saw in May. "Customers and members count on us to save...
BENTONVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Environmental Sustainability a Focus of New University of Arkansas Economist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A shift in thinking about environmental sustainability on the farm as a long-term risk mitigation factor is taking place in agricultural economics. Lawson Connor, assistant professor of agricultural economics and agribusiness with the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas, is working to quantify the economic effects of sustainability practices such as cover crop programs and water conservation tactics. These results could then be translated into economic decision tools for farmers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Walmart shareholders and employees pack out Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A life-size hologram of Sam Walton welcomed shareholders and associates to the Walmart Museum today. And they were very happy to see him. "This is a blessing, this is the best thing in the world," said New Mexico Walmart associate, Gidget Mays. The museum, in downtown...
BENTONVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Tech Store to Close Temporarily

The Tech Store will soon introduce a new point of sale system and ecommerce website that will improve the customer experience. To prepare for this implementation and ensure staff are properly trained, the Tech Store and Service Center will close on Tuesday, May 31, and reopen on Monday, June 6. The departmental ordering process will also pause during the closure period.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

How a new solar plant will benefit people in Northwest Arkansas

Harrison, AR –Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority and Scenic Hill Solar hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a Solar Power Plant. The two companies announced their partnership back in April 2020, with the goal of building a solar power plant to provide solar electricity to the Water Utility. Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority saves […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
5NEWS

Springdale SWEPCO customers to expect three-hour power outage

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is making Springdale customers aware of a planned power outage on Wednesday, June 1. On Wednesday, customers in the 600-900 blocks of the East Emma Avenue service area can expect a three-hour power outage starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 11:30 a.m.
SPRINGDALE, AR

