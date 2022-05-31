Study on Creative Cognition Seeks Participants

Jessica Danley, clinical education coordinator for the Communication Sciences and Disorders Program, has been selected to serve on the 2022-2024 Board of Directors for the national nonprofit Dysphagia Outreach Project. Dysphagia is a condition which causes difficulty swallowing. It affects one in six adults annually, according to an analysis of...
Third-year law student Elise Baroni has been named Equal Justice Works' 2022 Rural Summer Legal Corps Fellow. Selected from 333 applicants, Baroni is one of 40 law students who will serve in the program this year. Baroni will be hosted by Legal Aid of Arkansas, where she will join "Beyond...
Established by a landmark $194.7 million grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, or I³R, aims to expand the scope of discoveries made by U of A researchers and rapidly move these discoveries to the marketplace, where they can improve or save lives.
The U of A Global Campus is now accepting requests for enrollment in Self-Paced Online courses for the final summer session, which begins Friday, July 1, and ends Tuesday, Sept. 20. The deadline to submit a request for enrollment for the summer session is Thursday, June 16. Students can go...
The U of A Human Resources office has recently added Ashley Ingram and Melinda Allen to its leadership team to help focus on the division’s mission of “building a productive campus community where all can thrive.”. Both director roles are designed to help attract, retain and engage the...
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is advising citizens to look out for shareholders traveling in for the Walmart 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. Sergeant Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says the event will bring a lot of traffic to Northwest Arkansas and advises citizens to look out for the traffic.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In a world with shrinking freshwater resources for a growing human population, where do you find enough moisture to grow food? You might start by improving water use efficiency in the world's number one livestock animal — chickens. Sara Orlowski, assistant professor of poultry science,...
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart shareholders voted on formal business and proxy proposals in the company's annual meeting Wednesday morning. The shareholders met virtually in an audio-only conference call. Doug McMillon, CEO and president, acknowledges the stock plunge Walmart saw in May. "Customers and members count on us to save...
Images of the 1924 Fort Smith Monastery had geographical data and information taken with new high-tech technology. This provided a high-quality digital record of the nearly century-old structure that will be demolished June 1.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A shift in thinking about environmental sustainability on the farm as a long-term risk mitigation factor is taking place in agricultural economics. Lawson Connor, assistant professor of agricultural economics and agribusiness with the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas, is working to quantify the economic effects of sustainability practices such as cover crop programs and water conservation tactics. These results could then be translated into economic decision tools for farmers.
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A life-size hologram of Sam Walton welcomed shareholders and associates to the Walmart Museum today. And they were very happy to see him. "This is a blessing, this is the best thing in the world," said New Mexico Walmart associate, Gidget Mays. The museum, in downtown...
The Tech Store will soon introduce a new point of sale system and ecommerce website that will improve the customer experience. To prepare for this implementation and ensure staff are properly trained, the Tech Store and Service Center will close on Tuesday, May 31, and reopen on Monday, June 6. The departmental ordering process will also pause during the closure period.
Harrison, AR –Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority and Scenic Hill Solar hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a Solar Power Plant. The two companies announced their partnership back in April 2020, with the goal of building a solar power plant to provide solar electricity to the Water Utility. Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority saves […]
People who like to get away, or enjoy the outdoors, always seem to be looking for different places to stay that gives you a little bit of both. If you happen to like the look and feel of a treehouse, then I think I have the place for you. It is only 3 hours away.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is making Springdale customers aware of a planned power outage on Wednesday, June 1. On Wednesday, customers in the 600-900 blocks of the East Emma Avenue service area can expect a three-hour power outage starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 11:30 a.m.
Delta-8 THC, a new psychoactive and mildly intoxicating hemp product, is increasingly available over-the-counter in Arkansas sold by tobacco, vape and CBD outlets, including American Shaman Kava Bar in Fayetteville. The federally legalized substance, however, is drawing regulatory scrutiny in certain states, including in Arkansas.
The Office for Education Policy in the Department of Education Reform at the U of A is hosting a stakeholder discussion about early childhood education in the state on Tuesday, June 7, in Little Rock. "What's Next for Pre-K in Arkansas" will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at...
Comments / 0