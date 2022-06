STAMFORD — Mayor Caroline Simmons and her husband, former Republican state Sen. Art Linares, have bought a house in Shippan for $2.25 million. Simmons and Linares previously had a home in the Turn of River-Newfield area, within the district Simmons represented as a member of the state House. They bought their house there for $885,000 in 2018 and recently sold it for about $1.2 million.

