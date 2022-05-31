Aitkin County Fair to run as scheduled even after damage, plans for future

EAGLE BEND, Minn. (WCCO — At least four tornadoes ripped through parts of Minnesota on Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service. The most destructive, an EF-2, tore through the small report town of Forada, located about nine miles south of Alexandria, with winds as fast as 120 mph. The town of Eagle Bend, in central Minnesota, was hit by an EF-1 tornado, with wind speeds topping out at 95 mph. The town’s Main Street took the brunt of the twister. The insides of offices are now outdoors, and brick walls from buildings litter the sidewalks near Main Street. The tops...

