Aitkin County, MN

Aitkin County Fair to run as scheduled even after damage, plans for future

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aitkin County Fair is making the most out of a damaging situation with severe weather taking out buildings on the Fairgrounds back in late April. We spoke with Aitkin County...

Small town rallies together after severe weather damage

DEER RIVER, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --Much of Minnesota was hit by severe weather Monday, including a community just west of Grand Rapids, the town of Deer River. “It’s been an emotional day to say the least,” said Carol Skaja, a 42-year resident of the town. “The Deer River Community has been great, because of all the people that have shown up out of the blue.”
Strong Storms in Deer River Cause Extensive Damage

People in portions of the Lakeland viewing area are cleaning up after strong storms moved through the Northland on Memorial Day. The devastation was severe in some areas, including in Deer River. In the city, strong wings caused extensive damage in a residential area in town. Homes and garages were...
DEER RIVER, MN
Deer River Storm Damage

DEER RIVER, Minn.– Behind me includes one of the neighborhoods in deer river that was devastated by Mondays storm. as sad as it is to see, the community believes the silver lining is the massive support coming from their friends and neighbors. “They just show up. stop and say...
DEER RIVER, MN
Deer River residents clean up after big storm

Monday’s severe weather left a big mark on the small Itasca county town of Deer River. The community was picking up the storm damage the next day with major damages done to homes, including downed trees, smashed garages, and a destroyed funeral home. But after a big storm like...
DEER RIVER, MN
Lakes & Pines CAC presents to Aitkin County Board at May 24th meeting

At the May 24th Aitkin County Board of Commissioners meeting with the Health and Human Services Department, Janet Watson from Lakes & Pines Community Action Council presented on the benefits of the WRAP program that has been part of wide range of services including mental health through HHS. Watson first...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Rivers & Lakes Fair coming up on June 18th at Long Lake Conservation Center

The Aitkin County Soil & Water Conservation Center and manager Steve Hughes returned for their monthly update, this time talking more details on the return of the annual Rivers & Lakes Fair with the new venue of the Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade on Saturday, June 18th. We spoke to Aitkin County SWCD Buffer Specialist Sam Seybold about the choice of the new venue in the Long Lake Conservation Center.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Highway 37 Roundabout Project Starts June 20

Work crews with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are getting ready to start a project that will impact many drivers who take the "Iron Range Shortcut". June 20 is the date that work will commence on Highway 37 as project engineers install a roundabout at the Intersection where 37 intersects with St. Louis County Road 7 in Iron Junction.
IRON JUNCTION, MN
EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In Eagle Bend: ‘It Sounded Like A Freight Train’

EAGLE BEND, Minn. (WCCO — At least four tornadoes ripped through parts of Minnesota on Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service. The most destructive, an EF-2, tore through the small report town of Forada, located about nine miles south of Alexandria, with winds as fast as 120 mph. The town of Eagle Bend, in central Minnesota, was hit by an EF-1 tornado, with wind speeds topping out at 95 mph. The town’s Main Street took the brunt of the twister. The insides of offices are now outdoors, and brick walls from buildings litter the sidewalks near Main Street. The tops...
EAGLE BEND, MN
What Will The Weather Be Like In Duluth This Month?

Now that it is officially the month of June, it is actually starting to feel like summer - almost. It has been a long and dreary year in the Twin Ports but things look to be on the up and up, at least according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. The...
REA continues to work to restore power throughout the area

(Alexandria, MN)--Officials with REA say that approximately 1,000 REA service accounts remain without power following powerful storms across our service territory on Monday. They say that crews will be working "all day to repair damages to the distribution system." REA says that "the damage in Grant County is extensive and...
Power out for thousands of Northlanders after severe weather

ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Monday evening’s storms caused power outages for many across the Northland. As of 7:30 Monday night, Minnesota Power is reporting 77 active outages impacting 14,608 customers. Those outages are mainly in the Grand Rapids and Western Minnesota areas. Crews are estimating power...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Deer River Clean Up Efforts

DEER RIVER, Minn.– It’s taking many Deer River agencies to get the city back on its feet. The Deer River Police Department, Fire Department, Utilities Office, and more, are working together at cleanup efforts. And the sheer devastation in the area, is causing neighboring towns to step up to help as well.
DEER RIVER, MN
City of Crosby hires VanHorn as Chief of Police, effective this Fall

The Crosby Police Department will have a familiar face leading this Fall with a change in leadership transitioning internally, after our latest conversation with Crosby City Administrator Matthew Hill. Hill spoke about the news of a new chief with current Chief Andrew Rooney announcing his retirement from the position. The...

