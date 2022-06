The solution to Nashville’s child care shortage may be looking us in the mirror, say guests on Wednesday’s episode of This Is Nashville. There are simply more toddlers than there are spots in daycare centers. Many parents have limited affordable options or none at all. Travis Claybrooks, CEO of the Raphah Institute, says more parents should consider becoming home-based providers for their children and others.

