ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Utica, IL

Officials investigating cause of Grand Bear cabins fire

classichits106.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA – Authorities are investigating the cause of a major fire that burned through seven cabins at Grand Bear Resort on Monday. According to Utica Fire officials, they...

www.classichits106.com

Comments / 0

Related
classichits106.com

No foul play suspected in Grand Bear Resort blaze

UTICA – No foul play is suspected after a massive fire at the Grand Bear Resort in Utica. On Tuesday morning, Drew Partain of the Utica Fire Department says firefighters will continue to put out hot spots throughout the remainder of the day where a massive fire ripped through 7 buildings or 28 units on Memorial Day late afternoon. Partain says 30-40 mph winds straight out of the south fueled the fire, and by the time area departments responded just after 5:20 pm, 2 buildings were already a total loss. Over 60 fire departments with over 150 firefighters battled the blaze throughout Monday night, ultimately losing a total of 7 cabin structures and seven vehicles. Partain says law enforcement arrived quickly on the scene to notify residents and those staying on vacation. Around 5 to 10 million gallons of water were used to put out the fire via Utica and LaSalle’s water systems. No injuries to any firefighters or civilians were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, however, the fire is said to have started on a porch of one of the cabins.
NORTH UTICA, IL
classichits106.com

Illinois mom killed, 2 kids hurt parasailing in Florida Keys

PIGEON KEY, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a woman from Illinois was killed and two young children injured when a sudden storm prompted a boat captain to cut loose their parasail in the Florida Keys. The inflated parasail then dragged the three tourists across the ocean and slammed them into a bridge. The trio was airborne and tethered to a speedboat when a sudden storm blew in. The winds were so strong that the boat below was being dragged, so the captain cut the line. They hit the water but the inflated parasail dragged them across the surface until they slammed into Old Seven Mile Bridge. A fishing guide raced to rescue them, but the 33-year-old woman from Schaumburg, Illinois was dead by the time they reached the dock. Her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew were taken to hospitals.
ILLINOIS STATE
classichits106.com

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp Player Palooza Postponed

LASALLE – The Player Palooza event tonight hosted by the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp has been cancelled. Due to impending weather this evening, the event that was scheduled to take place outside on Wright Street in LaSalle has been postponed and will be rescheduled to a date later in the season.
classichits106.com

Governor signs equity-driven nursing home rate reform legislation

CHICAGO — Governor Pritzker signed an equity-focused nursing home rate legislation hoping to improve care for nursing home residents across Illinois yesterday. The legislation holds facility owners accountable by tying new funding to improving care for vulnerable residents. Increased funding will now be tied to staffing levels along with a new pay scale for certified nursing assistants that increases wages based on years of experience.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy