Recap: Canes Season Comes To A Close In Game 7 Loss To New York

Part of what makes the Tampa Bay Lightning special is their ability to forget about a loss in the playoffs and rebound from it like it did not happen. In fact, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, the Bolts have not lost in nearly 20 of their last games following a defeat in a Stanley Cup Playoffs game. That sounds great for Lightning fans, and not so much for the New York Rangers, who pull off a surprising 6-2 win in Game 1 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO