New York City, NY

Recap: Canes Season Comes To A Close In Game 7 Loss To New York

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes season came to a close Monday, falling to the New York Rangers by a score of 6-2 in Round Two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. For a fifth consecutive first period the New York Rangers capitalized on a Carolina penalty, jumping out to a 1-0...

www.nhl.com

NEW YORK CITY, NY
RALEIGH, NC
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAMPA, FL
RALEIGH, NC
NHL
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAMPA, FL
NHL
NHL
TAMPA, FL
DENVER, CO
NHL
NHL
LOS ANGELES, CA
DENVER, CO

