ESPN will be missing at least one member of its top NBA broadcasting crew when the NBA Finals tip off on Thursday evening. Jeff Van Gundy will not call Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors after he tested positive for COVID, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. Top NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski also will not be part of the broadcast due to COVID protocols.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO