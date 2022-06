The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday released the Justice for All Commission (JFAC) 2021 Annual Report, which spotlights their efforts to expand access to civil justice in Michigan. The JFAC’s goal is to ultimately help 100 percent of state residents access the resources needed to solve civil legal problems (landlord-tenant issues, parenting time or custody disputes, access to benefits, e.g.) through a comprehensive approach that includes innovative technology, common sense procedural improvements, and creative steps to provide more ways for people to solve legal problems with or without a lawyer.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO