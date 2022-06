Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will be another hot and humid one as temperatures will climb to the mid 90's. There is a small chance of spotty showers this evening. Thursday will be in impact weather day, because of potential powerful thunderstorms that could hit the area in the afternoon and early evening. The storms could produce damaging winds, hail , and even a isolated tornado. After the rain the temps will come back down to normal for this time of year into the 80's.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO