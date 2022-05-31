ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Orioles rout Red Sox 10-0

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0610Vb_0fvLxvs200

BOSTON (AP) - Tyler Wells pitched six smooth innings of two-hit ball and the Baltimore Orioles got early homers from Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías in a 10-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

Anthony Santander sealed Baltimore's third win in the five-game series with a three-run homer in the ninth. The Red Sox, who had won nine of 12 and taken their last four series, were shut out for the third time this season and finished with only four hits.

Wells (2-4) struck out three and matched his career best by going six innings. He allowed only a single by Trevor Story in the second and Xander Bogaerts' double in the fourth. Story also drew a walk in the fifth, but Wells didn't allow another baserunner before being replaced by Dillon Tate in the seventh.

Wells also went six innings May 9 against Kansas City, which was his only previous win in the majors.

The Red Sox didn't get their third hit until Christian Vázquez doubled in the eighth and reached third, but that was as close as Boston got to scoring.

Wells outpitched Boston veteran Rich Hill (2-2), who was in trouble from the start after hitting Austin Hays with the third pitch of the night, then getting tagged by Trey Mancini for a triple when the ball took a funny bounce in left-center that caught Kiké Hernández by surprise. Mancini tried going home when a pitch got through Vázquez, but Hill got home in time to cover and made a nice tag off a quick flip from the catcher.

The play left the bases empty for Mountcastle, who drove a 3-2 pitch over the Green Monster for what would have been a two-run homer. Instead, the solo shot put the Orioles up 2-0.

Mountcastle singled in the third and scored when Urías homered to center. Hill was pulled in the fifth after a leadoff walk to Mancini and Mountcastle's double down the left-field line. Hirokazu Sawamura inherited two runners in scoring position and nobody out and both scored, adding two more runs to Hill's line and giving the Orioles a 6-0 lead.

Hill entered having allowed four or fewer runs in his last 79 starts, a streak that dated back to May 2018. Hill threw 92 pitches in four-plus innings, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out five.

OUCH!

Plate umpire John Tumpane exited in the seventh after getting hit by a foul ball.

Tumpane didn't have a chance to move when Mountcastle fouled off a 96 mph fastball from Ryan Brasier and the ball deflected slightly, hitting Tumpane square in the protective face mask and knocking it off.

Tumpane remained on his feet as a member of Boston's athletic training staff came out of the dugout and spoke with him behind home plate. After a few minutes, Tumpane headed into the Red Sox dugout and went up the tunnel for further evaluation.

The game resumed about 10 minutes later. First base ump Adrian Johnson moved behind the plate.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Placed LHP Matt Strahm on the COVID-19 injured list and recalled Sawamura from Triple-A Worcester. Strahm allowed four runs late in Friday night's 12-8 loss to the Orioles, snapping a nine-game streak of scoreless relief appearances. Sawamura was just optioned to Worcester on Saturday and did not appear for the minor league club before being recalled.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said the Orioles plan to use a spot starter for a few innings Tuesday night when Baltimore opens a three-game series at home against the Mariners and RHP George Kirby (0-1, 4.50 ERA).

Red Sox: RHP Michael Wacha (3-0, 2.83 ERA) is expected to start against Cincinnati RHP Luis Castillo (1-2, 4.35) in the opener of a two-game series .

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous manager fired by Mexican League team

Mickey Callaway landed a job with a Mexican League team after he was banned from Major League Baseball for more than a year, but the gig did not last very long. Callaway was fired as manager of Acereros de Monclova on Monday. The team hired him to manage their winter league development program last October, and Callaway led them to a championship. He was later retained to manage the club’s summer league team, but he did not enjoy the same success. Acereros has a record of 16-17 this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox promote top pitching prospect Brandon Walter to Triple-A Worcester

The Red Sox have promoted top pitching prospect Brandon Walter to Triple-A Worcester, according to multiple reports. Walter, 25, is currently regarded by Baseball America as the No. 6 prospect in Boston’s farm system, which ranks second among pitchers in the organization. The left-hander was originally selected by Boston in the 26th round of the 2019 amateur draft out of the University of Delaware.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Boston

Whitlock and Bradley Jr. help Red Sox beat Reds 7-1

By MAUREEN MULLEN Associated Press BOSTON (AP) - Garrett Whitlock pitched six strong innings and Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in four runs to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Wednesday night. Whitlock (2-1) allowed five hits and one unearned run before two relievers completed the seven-hitter. Boston got to Hunter Greene (2-7) in the fourth inning. Greene struck out seven batters in the first three innings before the Red Sox broke through. Rafael Devers opened the fourth with a double. J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts followed with singles and Alex Verdugo had a run-scoring double. Two out laters, Bradley...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Orioles hit 4 homers, cruise past Mariners 9-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías hit two of the Orioles’ four homers with back-to-back shots in the sixth inning, and Baltimore cruised past the Seattle Mariners 9-2 Wednesday night. Rougned Odor and Trey Mancini also connected for the Orioles, who bounced back from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Reuters

Jackie Bradley Jr. knocks in four as Red Sox rout Reds

Jackie Bradley Jr. broke the game open with a three-run triple and drove in four, and Garrett Whitlock threw six strong innings to lead the Boston Red Sox past the visiting Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Wednesday. Whitlock (2-1) allowed only an unearned run and five hits over six innings to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics already planning to bring back key player for next season

The Boston Celtics still have at least four more games to play this season, but one key player has already secured his spot on next year’s team as well. Brian Robb of MassLive.com reported Monday that the Celtics are expected to fully guarantee the contract of center Al Horford for 2022-23, regardless of what happens in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Dillon Tate
Person
Hirokazu Sawamura
Person
John Tumpane
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Homer
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Christian Vázquez
Person
Matt Strahm
CBS Boston

Celtics' run to Finals shows Boston is never far from championships

BOSTON -- It wasn't all that long ago that the Boston sports landscape looked a little bleak.That is, of course, a relative term in this city. But with the Red Sox having blown their opportunity in the ALCS, with the Patriots licking their wounds after an embarrassing playoff loss to a divisional opponent on the rise, with the Bruins looking to be several rungs shy of contention, and with the Celtics sitting below .500, there weren't too many people in the region who were overcome with championship fever.Yet here we are, some four months later, settling in to watch the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Belichick offers up scouting report on Celtics: "Fun to watch"

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals, providing Boston sports fans with their 19th opportunity since 2001 to root for the home team in the championship round in the big four sports. It's been quite a run -- and then some -- for sports fans in the region.Of course, the main driver of that run has been the football team in Foxboro, with Bill Belichick's Patriots kicking off the stretch with a stunning Super Bowl victory in 2001, the first of nine Super Bowl appearances over the past two decades.Along the way, a certain level of camaraderie...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: A three-step plan to patch the leaky Red Sox bullpen

The Red Sox will not go anywhere with their bullpen as currently constituted. We're long past hoping for the best on that front. With a league-leading 12 blown saves to accompany 13 bullpen losses (second only to Baltimore's 14), the Red Sox have choked away more games than anyone, which explains why they remain three games under .500 and looking up at both the White Sox and Rangers outside the AL wild card race.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles take on the Mariners in series rubber match

LINE: Mariners -121, Orioles +101; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Seattle Mariners are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday. Baltimore has a 13-12 record at home and a 22-30 record overall. The Orioles have hit 47 total home runs...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Ap#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox
CBS Boston

Reds' Votto robbed twice by Fenway's walls

BOSTON -- There's bad luck, there's cursed, and then there's the night Joey Votto had on Tuesday.Granted, Votto's bout of bad fortune came in a win for his Cincinnati Reds -- the franchise's first win in Boston since October 1975 -- which surely helps lessen the sting. But there's still no doubt that Votto might have had the single most ridiculous night of hitting in the 110-year history of Fenway Park.The silliness began in the top of the fifth inning, when Votto led off with a long and deep drive toward the bullpen in right field. Outfielders Kiké Hernández and...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Boston

Boston sports bar in San Francisco ready for NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Deep in Golden State territory, you'll find a Boston gem: Connecticut Yankee. The sports bar is less than a mile away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, but come Thursday, they'll host the Bay Area's biggest Celtics fans. "People are going to come out in droves," said bar owner Jonathan Broyer. "It's going to be wild. It has been every other championship run that we've hosted here." Boston fans in San Francisco get just as rowdy as they do in New England. For those traveling for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Broyer told WBZ-TV they have...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy