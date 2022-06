A new report released by the Council on Postsecondary Education has good news for those with a record of employment prior to earning college-level certificates. The Earnings & Employment of Certificate Earners in Kentucky report, conducted in partnership with the University of Kentucky’s Martin School of Public Policy and Administration, found that certificate holders increase their earnings about 14% on average, have higher rates of earnings growth and are more likely to be employed than before they earned their certificate.

