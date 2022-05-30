Katy VFW and American Legion Posts to Host Annual Memorial Day Program

Between Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Office Lake Patrol, Montgomery Fire Department, North Montgomery County Fire, and Conroe Fire, first responders had a busy day on Lake Conroe this Memorial day. It started with a damaged pontoon boat taking on water near the Bentwater Bridge. Three people were rescued, two of those were already in the water. Of those one female was transported to the hospital with possible dehydration. Just as they finished another call came in it turned out the mariners panicked in the rough water and were in no danger. Then another call came in for a boat sinking near the Bentwater Bridge again. This time two people were rescued from the water as the boat sank. It was recovered by Tow Boats USA.

2 DAYS AGO