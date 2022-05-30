ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Katy VFW and American Legion Posts to Host Annual Memorial Day Program

katymagazineonline.com
 3 days ago

Katy families and residents can honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom while celebrating and connecting with community. The Katy VFW Post 9182 and American Legion Post 164 will host their annual Memorial Day program this morning at 10:00 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery (6801 Franz Road.)...

www.katymagazineonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
hellowoodlands.com

Rock the Row summer concert series in Hughes Landing

Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy live music on Thursday evenings this summer at Rock the Row, located in Hughes Landing on scenic Lake Woodlands. Rock the Row features local and regional bands playing a variety of favorites from pop and rock to country each Thursday evening from 7 to 9 p.m.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
CultureMap Houston

Chic crowd stylishly steps out for $345,000 fundraiser at Houston Polo Club

What: Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefiting Bo’s Place. The scoop: More than 360 fashionable Houstonians showed off their hottest looks at the Houston Polo Club for the annual Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefiting Bo’s Place. The event, which toasted Kentucky Derby season, raised more than $345,000 for Bo’s Place, a nonprofit bereavement center that offers grief support services for children, families, and adults at no cost.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Katy, TX
Society
Katy, TX
Government
City
Magnolia, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LOST NEAR CONROE VETERANS PARK

Please spread the word! Tut was LOST on May 28, 2022, in Conroe, TX 77301 near Behind the veterans park in Conroe. Message from Owner: We had this tortoise for 8yrs and haven’t had it ed. We had it in our backyard and we’re moving so it got out while we were busy.
CONROE, TX
NBC News

How a Texas student packed school board meetings to challenge book bans

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here. When Cameron Samuels was a freshman at Seven Lakes High School in Katy, Texas, they tried to visit the website for The Advocate, the oldest LGBTQ publication in the United States.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's Freedom Over Texas 2022: Concerts, fireworks & tickets

HOUSTON - Houston’s annual Fourth of July celebration Freedom Over Texas returns as an in-person event this year after going virtual the past two years due to the pandemic. The six-hour event at Eleanor Tinsley Park will feature live concerts, food, family-friendly activities, and a fireworks show. This year’s...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

GRIMES CO. FAIR KICKING OFF THIS WEEK

The 70th Annual Grimes County Fair begins this week. Fair activities get underway tomorrow (Wednesday) and continue through next Saturday, June 11th at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. After a series of livestock events this week, including a horse show, the fair will host a kick-off dance Saturday at...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Spring Day#American Legion Posts#Katy Magazine News#American Legion Post 164#The Katy Vfw Honor Guard#The American Legion Post#Vfw Post 9182 American#The Katy Vfw Post 9182
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER INTAKES

IN SHELTER – A366093. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 05/29/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS ON LAKE CONROE

Between Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Office Lake Patrol, Montgomery Fire Department, North Montgomery County Fire, and Conroe Fire, first responders had a busy day on Lake Conroe this Memorial day. It started with a damaged pontoon boat taking on water near the Bentwater Bridge. Three people were rescued, two of those were already in the water. Of those one female was transported to the hospital with possible dehydration. Just as they finished another call came in it turned out the mariners panicked in the rough water and were in no danger. Then another call came in for a boat sinking near the Bentwater Bridge again. This time two people were rescued from the water as the boat sank. It was recovered by Tow Boats USA.
thekatynews.com

Stampede Street Party in Kemah featuring Millions of Dollars of Performance Powerboats!

Stampede Street Party in Kemah featuring Millions of Dollars of Performance Powerboats. One of the most respected and popular speedboating events in North America, the Texas Outlaw Challenge will kick off its  event June 22-26.” It’s gearing up to the Clear Lakes rootinest, tootines installment so far in the series. The 2022 event is back upping the ante with more excitement and public events. The event of the season features million-dollar performance powerboats and offers the opportunity not only to see but to hear the roar of thunderous horsepower and feel the […]
yourconroenews.com

Woodlands works to purchase vehicles as shortage continues

As the global shortage of computer chips for vehicles continues, The Woodlands Township is working to ensure it has the vehicles it needs in 2023. During a May 25 meeting, the board agreed to terminate a lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet and go back to the township’s in-house model to purchase vehicles. Township Chairman Gordy Bunch, Ann Snyder and Bob Milner were all absent from the meeting.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

103 N Cochrans Green Circle

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 2731 Sq. Ft. Welcome your friends to sit with you on your appealing front porch and enjoy a glass of wine or a coffee while watching the kids play, and the world go by. This beautifully updated Lifeforms "Brentwood" plan in the central Woodlands neighborhood of Cochrans Green is light, bright, & open. Featuring stunning marble counters in the kitchen, sleek backsplash tile, white cabinetry, and an easy-care tile flooring this home is within walking distance of Powell Elementary. The popular color palette is soft and inviting. The kitchen offers gas cooking, stainless appliances, updated lighting, and an eat-in bar countertop. The focal point of the family room is the gas log fireplace. Primary bedroom downstairs has a large walk-in shower in the owner's bath, double sinks, & spacious closet. Upstairs there's a central game room, 3 nice-sized bedrooms, one with an en-suite, & a great walk-in attic storage area. You'll love entertaining family & friends in the pool & spa in your own backyard. Lovely!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, and the life of Ken Caminiti (May 31, 2022)

On Tuesday’s show: Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia discusses the school shooting in Uvalde and answers listener questions. Also this hour: Why former Houston Astros star Ken Caminiti admitted he’d used steroids long before anyone else did — and the demons that led to his untimely death — are the subject of a new book by journalist Dan Good. It’s called Playing Through the Pain.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy