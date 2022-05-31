ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firth, ID

Firth High graduates 53 in Class of 2022

By FRED DAVIS fdavis@bcchron.com
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRTH – Nestled next to the Snake River, the football field for Firth High School presented the perfect location Thursday for the 2022 graduating class to host its 2022 commencement exercises. The stands were filled with friends, family and well-wishers and they were exuberant in their cheers and...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Hillcrest AD Wendy Johnson stepping down

Hillcrest athletic director Wendy Johnson has stepped down and will take on the same role at Cheyenne South High School in Wyoming beginning next month. Johnson, who is from Wyoming and has family in the area, said there have been numerous times she thought about relocating to be closer to family and the Cheyenne South job proved a perfect opportunity.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

ISU professor selected to facilitate statewide Idaho nonprofit leadership retreat

Nonprofit CEOs and executive directors from Idaho’s 6,000 registered charitable nonprofit organizations will have the chance to learn from Idaho State University College of Education professor Dr. Rob Lion and his wife, Angie Lion, about leadership, management and organization development at this year’s Idaho Nonprofit Leadership Retreat hosted by the Idaho Nonprofit Center June 1-3. The post ISU professor selected to facilitate statewide Idaho nonprofit leadership retreat appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register

Clements, Terry

Terry Lynn Clements was born July 1, 1944, in Rexburg, Idaho, and died on May 27, 2022, at age 78, while surrounded by his loving family and wife of 58 years. Terry died from medical complications. Terry was the 3rd child born to George and Thelma Clements. His siblings are Lamar (Shirley) Clements and Larue (Joe) Mortensen. Terry and his bestest girlfriend Becky Barney were married on July 11, 1964, in St. Anthony, Idaho at Dale and Betty Barney's, her parents, home. Together they have 4 daughters, Lynette (Kent) Hathaway, Michelle (Steven) Lusk, Taunya Hansen, Heather (Duke) Turner. He loved all his 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A point of pride to Terry was his decision to enlist in the Army National Guard, where he served 6 years before being Honorably discharged. His work ethic was demonstrated while he worked as a pool plasterer, excavator, logger, loader operator, and long-haul trucker. In his lifetime, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix, build, or drive. To Terry (AKA Clem), life was about having fun, pulling pranks, and enjoying life. But his shenanigans and fun weren't limited to just his family, as his charismatic personality drew everybody to him. One of his nearest and dearest friends and partner in crimes is Sue Leonard, who will always share a special place in our family's hearts. While he never needed an excuse for a good celebration, the holiday traditions were of epic proportions, especially Halloween with decorations that took up the entire yard. Our family will always treasure the countless memories made. Terry was proceeded in death by his parents, George and Thelma; his half-sisters, Lila, Mary, and Minnie; two sons-in-law, Scott Summers and James Bergmans; and 2 great granddaughters, Briauna and Shaylynn Bergeson. Services will be held on Saturday, June 4th, 2022, at 11am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Wilford Ward Building, 215 North 2400 East, St. Anthony, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial with military rites will be at the Wilford Cemetery. Arrangemtnes are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com where a link to live streaming will be provided prior to the funeral. Terry 7/1/1944 - 5/27/2022Clements.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Wilding, Verle

Verle Knight Wilding, 89, of Sugar City, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Madison Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 4, 1932 in Driggs, Idaho to Alice Jennette Knight and Frank Oldham Wilding, being the 5th of 8 children. Verle spent his youth in the Teton Valley, attending school in Alta, Wyoming before his family moved to Sugar City, Idaho at the age of 9. He graduated from Sugar Salem High School. He married Ruth Nadean Ard on January 16, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their marriage was blessed with 4 daughters and 2 sons. Verle worked in various jobs including farming and meat packing before he began working as a tree surgeon for the Davey Tree Expert Company, where he worked for 40 years before retiring. He served as a scout master for many years and enjoyed camping, being outdoors, fishing, hunting, wood working, and was an avid bowler, bowling on many leagues in the Rexburg area. He was also an active member of the Lions Club, serving as both Vice President and later as President in 1975-1976. After celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, Nadean passed away in 2002. Verle re-connected with an old friend, Maxine Clayburn, and they were married in 2003. They resided in Sugar City. They had the opportunity to serve in the Rexburg Temple baptistry for 2 years. Maxine passed away in 2014. Verle lived in Sugar City until the time of his passing. Verle is survived by his son-in-law, Greg (Verla) Wilson, and children; LeAnn (Kevin) Powell, Kevin A. (Nina) Wilding, David Knight (Kay) Wilding, Janet Kaye (Jeff) Banta, and Tenia Lee (BJ) Ricks, as well as 22 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, two wives, sisters, Carol Orme and Darlene Walters, a brother, Harlo Wilding, a daughter Verla "Jeanie" Wilson, and great-granddaughter Olivia Job. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 3rd at the Gray LDS Chapel, 6 North Teton Ave, Sugar City. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and again on Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Cache Clawson Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com In honor of his life, we invite you to wear purple to help us celebrate his almost 90 years. Verle 6/4/1932 - 5/29/2022Wilding.
SUGAR CITY, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Firth, ID
Education
City
Firth, ID
Idaho State Journal

ISU assistant football coach Davonte' Neal arrested in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Idaho State University recently initiated the process to terminate one of its assistant football coaches following his arrest in Pocatello. ISU defensive backs coach Davonte’ Neal, who joined the team in January with the rest of the Bengals' new coaching staff, was arrested last week on Union Pacific Avenue by Pocatello police on an extradition warrant from Arizona’s Maricopa County, which includes the metropolitan Phoenix area. ISU confirmed...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Nebeker-Miller, Linda

Linda Lee Nebeker Miller, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of her family and Encompass Hospice. Linda was born October 6, 1945, in Greeley, CO, to Lewis C. Hough and Doris Cooper Hough. She grew up and attended schools in Colorado and Twin Falls, ID, and in Wyoming before settling in Idaho Falls. She graduated from Bonneville High School. She married her eternal companion Rodney A. Nebeker on August 17, 1962, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2007. Linda worked as a Optometric Assistant for Dr. Kenneth King. On February 14, 2009, she married Ralph Miller in Idaho Falls, ID. Linda and Ralph made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Young Womens, Primary, Relief Society, Temple Worker, and served a Family History Mission. She was a devoted wife and mother to four stalwart sons and two precious daughters. She enjoyed fishing and we called her the seal. She would never turn down fish. She liked to draw, sew and be of service to others. Linda is survived by her husband, Ralph Miller of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Michael (Jennifer) Nebeker of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Teresa (Mark) Schetrompf of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Waylon (Cindy) Nebeker of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jim (Kiersten) Nebeker of Rigby, ID; daughter, Adlina (Brett) Memmott of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Judy Barrett of Ramona, CA; 38 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Doris Hough; son, Kirby Nebeker; brother, Larry Hough; and first husband, Rodney A. Nebeker. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Idaho Falls Central Stake Center, 2025 Jennie Lee Drive in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Robert Bidstrup officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the church and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Linda 10/6/1945 - 5/30/2022Lee Nebeker-Miller.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Hatfield, Richard

Richard Hatfield, 88 of Rexburg, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home from an age-related illness. He was born December 30, 1933, in Springville, Utah, to Lawrence and Mary Hatfield. He had a very happy childhood with lots of family; cousins, aunts, uncles, and siblings doing many activities. He married Dorthella Johnson in 1952 and had six children; Patti, Karen, Christine, Leon, Teresa, and Linda. They later divorced. Rich and three brothers moved to Northern Idaho where they worked in the timber industry. He then moved to Idaho Falls with his family where he worked with another brother in the cement business. He worked at the Rexburg Lumber Co. and then worked for the carpenters union for many years. In 1968 he met and married the love of his life, Dawn Stevens. They lived in St. Anthony for 18 years then moved to Rexburg for the past 31 years. They were married for 53 wonderful years. They were very devoted to each other, they did most things together. He took care of her and she took care of him. Rich was a very loving, kind, generous man who was always willing to help others. Rich loved hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, gardening, and all the many projects he completed over the years, building his own in-board motorboats and horse trailers from materials that he recycled from other projects. He is survived by his wife, Dawn, his children; Patti Anne Dunning of Boise, Idaho, Karen Lynn (Christ) Tomcheck of Shelley, Idaho, Teresa Rae (Mark) Gibbs of Brookings, Oregon, Linda Lou (Robert) York of Boise, Idaho and Richard Leon (Jill) of Star, Idaho, as well as 21 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Nona Russell and brother, Dee (Peggy) Hatfield both of Salt Lake City, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Christine Loughmiller, and two sisters and four brothers. Funeral services will be held 11:00 Wednesday, June 1st at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends form 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Richard 12/30/1933 - 5/28/2022Hatfield.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Michael "Mike" Gene Barnes

Michael "Mike" Gene Barnes 1/3/1964 - 5/26/2022 Michael Gene "Mike" Barnes, 58, of Hamer, passed away May 26, 2022, at his home. Mike was born January 3, 1964, in Anaheim, California, and adopted by Gene Edwin Barnes and Kathryn Baliff Berrett Barnes. He grew up in Lewisville and attended schools in Lewisville, Menan, and Rigby, Idaho, and graduated from Rigby High School.
HAMER, ID
Person
Sam Park
Post Register

Idaho continues to see population growth in largest cities

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the Idaho Department of Labor, new Census estimates show population growth in the state's urban centers. Officials write that Boise is still Idaho's largest city,. Meridian, Nampa, Idaho Falls, and Caldwell round out the top five. They also note that Meridian, Caldwell, and...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

How an Idaho Falls democrat became the state’s 16th governor and started a political dynasty

IDAHO FALLS – Barzilla Clark’s election as Idaho’s 16th governor in 1936 was the culmination of an idea planned out nearly 30 years earlier. The 55-year-old Democrat had already served for a decade as Idaho Falls’ mayor when he had beaten his Republican opponent, Frank Stephan, in the gubernatorial election with 58% of the vote (115,098 total votes), according to the book “Idaho’s Governors.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
#Highschool#Firth High School#National Anthem#Salutatorian#Valedictorians
Post Register

Shoshone Falls After Dark returning June 3-12

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — Shoshone Falls After Dark will be returning with another nighttime light display on June 3-12. With drought conditions in Idaho, a second showing was uncertain, but organizers say the water flows will be even bigger in this next showing. "We've been in close contact...
montanarightnow.com

Idaho man sentenced in case involving trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana

DILLON, Mont. - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Karie Ann's Pocatello opens for third season

POCATELLO — Karie Anne’s Pocatello opened for the summer at the beginning of May. This will be the business’s third year serving up sweet treats in the Gate City. The first Karie Anne’s started in Rexburg. Now there are locations in Pocatello and Logan, Utah, as well. Brynlee Broadhead, one of the workers at the Pocatello location, said they are expecting to stay open until the last week of September. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Big Country News

Idaho man Gets 10 Years for Trafficking Wild Animal Body Parts in Montana

DILLON, MT - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho communities receive thousands in funding to address brownfields for redevelopment

It’s not easy being brown, but three Idaho communities have been awarded federal grants this year to make it easier. The Region IV Development Association (RIVDA), Southeast Idaho Council of Governments (SECOG) and the city of Pocatello have each received grants from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the assessment or cleanup of brownfields to make ...
IDAHO STATE
svinews.com

Woman gored after approaching bison in Yellowstone National Park

The calendar had not even flipped over to June before a visitor to Yellowstone National Park (YNP) was injured by getting too close to a bison this past Memorial Day weekend. According to a release from the Communications Office of Yellowstone National Park, a 25-year old female from Grove City, Ohio, “approached a bison to within ten feet” on the morning of My 30, 2022.
