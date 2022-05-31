ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OR

Halle Leavitt signs letter of intent to TVCC

By FRED DAVIS fdavis@bcchron.com
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOMAS – One of the more gifted and talented softball players in recent memory at Snake River High School, Halle Leavitt has inked a letter of intent to attend and play softball for Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore. Leavitt was primarily a pitcher and a shortstop...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Hillcrest AD Wendy Johnson stepping down

Hillcrest athletic director Wendy Johnson has stepped down and will take on the same role at Cheyenne South High School in Wyoming beginning next month. Johnson, who is from Wyoming and has family in the area, said there have been numerous times she thought about relocating to be closer to family and the Cheyenne South job proved a perfect opportunity.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

ISU assistant football coach Davonte' Neal arrested in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Idaho State University recently initiated the process to terminate one of its assistant football coaches following his arrest in Pocatello. ISU defensive backs coach Davonte’ Neal, who joined the team in January with the rest of the Bengals' new coaching staff, was arrested last week on Union Pacific Avenue by Pocatello police on an extradition warrant from Arizona’s Maricopa County, which includes the metropolitan Phoenix area. ISU confirmed...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Hatfield, Richard

Richard Hatfield, 88 of Rexburg, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home from an age-related illness. He was born December 30, 1933, in Springville, Utah, to Lawrence and Mary Hatfield. He had a very happy childhood with lots of family; cousins, aunts, uncles, and siblings doing many activities. He married Dorthella Johnson in 1952 and had six children; Patti, Karen, Christine, Leon, Teresa, and Linda. They later divorced. Rich and three brothers moved to Northern Idaho where they worked in the timber industry. He then moved to Idaho Falls with his family where he worked with another brother in the cement business. He worked at the Rexburg Lumber Co. and then worked for the carpenters union for many years. In 1968 he met and married the love of his life, Dawn Stevens. They lived in St. Anthony for 18 years then moved to Rexburg for the past 31 years. They were married for 53 wonderful years. They were very devoted to each other, they did most things together. He took care of her and she took care of him. Rich was a very loving, kind, generous man who was always willing to help others. Rich loved hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, gardening, and all the many projects he completed over the years, building his own in-board motorboats and horse trailers from materials that he recycled from other projects. He is survived by his wife, Dawn, his children; Patti Anne Dunning of Boise, Idaho, Karen Lynn (Christ) Tomcheck of Shelley, Idaho, Teresa Rae (Mark) Gibbs of Brookings, Oregon, Linda Lou (Robert) York of Boise, Idaho and Richard Leon (Jill) of Star, Idaho, as well as 21 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Nona Russell and brother, Dee (Peggy) Hatfield both of Salt Lake City, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Christine Loughmiller, and two sisters and four brothers. Funeral services will be held 11:00 Wednesday, June 1st at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends form 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Richard 12/30/1933 - 5/28/2022Hatfield.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Michael "Mike" Gene Barnes

Michael "Mike" Gene Barnes 1/3/1964 - 5/26/2022 Michael Gene "Mike" Barnes, 58, of Hamer, passed away May 26, 2022, at his home. Mike was born January 3, 1964, in Anaheim, California, and adopted by Gene Edwin Barnes and Kathryn Baliff Berrett Barnes. He grew up in Lewisville and attended schools in Lewisville, Menan, and Rigby, Idaho, and graduated from Rigby High School.
HAMER, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Fruitland football player found not guilty in hazing case

FRUITLAND, Idaho — One of the Fruitland football players accused of hazing other students in October of 2021 was found not guilty in a Payette County courtroom, Wednesday afternoon. On the second day of the trial, the jury quickly deliberated and acquitted Kaden Mills of one count of sexual...
Post Register

Boise Hawks Game Recap: May 31

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Hawks took on the Ogden Raptors Tuesday night. The game ended with the Ogden Raptors up 9-6. The two teams will square off once again Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium. First pitch is at 7 p.m.
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

ISU professor selected to facilitate statewide Idaho nonprofit leadership retreat

Nonprofit CEOs and executive directors from Idaho’s 6,000 registered charitable nonprofit organizations will have the chance to learn from Idaho State University College of Education professor Dr. Rob Lion and his wife, Angie Lion, about leadership, management and organization development at this year’s Idaho Nonprofit Leadership Retreat hosted by the Idaho Nonprofit Center June 1-3. The post ISU professor selected to facilitate statewide Idaho nonprofit leadership retreat appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Nebeker-Miller, Linda

Linda Lee Nebeker Miller, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of her family and Encompass Hospice. Linda was born October 6, 1945, in Greeley, CO, to Lewis C. Hough and Doris Cooper Hough. She grew up and attended schools in Colorado and Twin Falls, ID, and in Wyoming before settling in Idaho Falls. She graduated from Bonneville High School. She married her eternal companion Rodney A. Nebeker on August 17, 1962, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2007. Linda worked as a Optometric Assistant for Dr. Kenneth King. On February 14, 2009, she married Ralph Miller in Idaho Falls, ID. Linda and Ralph made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Young Womens, Primary, Relief Society, Temple Worker, and served a Family History Mission. She was a devoted wife and mother to four stalwart sons and two precious daughters. She enjoyed fishing and we called her the seal. She would never turn down fish. She liked to draw, sew and be of service to others. Linda is survived by her husband, Ralph Miller of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Michael (Jennifer) Nebeker of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Teresa (Mark) Schetrompf of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Waylon (Cindy) Nebeker of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jim (Kiersten) Nebeker of Rigby, ID; daughter, Adlina (Brett) Memmott of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Judy Barrett of Ramona, CA; 38 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Doris Hough; son, Kirby Nebeker; brother, Larry Hough; and first husband, Rodney A. Nebeker. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Idaho Falls Central Stake Center, 2025 Jennie Lee Drive in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Robert Bidstrup officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the church and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Linda 10/6/1945 - 5/30/2022Lee Nebeker-Miller.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Aberdeen grad to attend Stanford University

ABERDEEN — Last month, as Aberdeen High School senior Karen Escamilla-Garnica visited her future college campus, she couldn’t help but be a little nervous. The sandstone buildings with red-tile roofs were a far cry from the standard brick and vinyl siding she was used to back home, and in place of sagebrush and Russian olives were tall palm trees that cast shadows over her as she walked from building to building.
ABERDEEN, ID
Post Register

Wolves kill 143 sheep near Shaw Mountain

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two wolves attacked a band of sheep, killing 143 of them, the United States Department of Agriculture confirmed. The wolves ran into the pack of sheep, and the sheep fell into the steep gully in a pileup. These are the same sheep who crossed Highway...
BOISE, ID
obnug.com

Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 94, Jackson Cravens

Today marks the same number of days until kickoff as the jersey number of Idaho State’s current defensive tackles coach from his playing days: 94. Today, we’ll be highlighting the present-day wearer of that jersey—Senior DT, Jackson Cravens. #94 Jackson Cravens, RS Senior, DT. Stats. Height: 6-foot-2.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

One of Idahoans Favorite Summer Pastimes is Now in Caldwell

Sometimes it feels like we’re always talking about what’s happening in Boise…. It's easy to do – it’s our state’s capital, and there’s always fun things occurring around town. However, it has just come to our attention that one of our favorite pastimes is...
Post Register

Idaho continues to see population growth in largest cities

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the Idaho Department of Labor, new Census estimates show population growth in the state's urban centers. Officials write that Boise is still Idaho's largest city,. Meridian, Nampa, Idaho Falls, and Caldwell round out the top five. They also note that Meridian, Caldwell, and...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Shoshone Falls After Dark returning June 3-12

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — Shoshone Falls After Dark will be returning with another nighttime light display on June 3-12. With drought conditions in Idaho, a second showing was uncertain, but organizers say the water flows will be even bigger in this next showing. "We've been in close contact...
POLITICS
Post Register

Patriot Thunder: Motorcycle charity ride is one of a kind

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Patriot Thunder is coming back to Meridian. High Desert Harley Davidson is hosting the ride to help support veterans and their families. It's the largest motorcycle ride of its kind in the northwest. "All the proceeds that are made at Idaho Patriot Thunder are given...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Boise church partners to build affordable housing on church land

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Leaders of the Collister United Methodist Church in Boise are working with LEAP Housing to build an affordable housing project on church land. The project is the first of its kind in the Treasure Valley. Organizers say that churches often have untapped land, such as empty parking lots or unused baseball fields. Collister Methodist church will be building two new homes on an unused space behind the church parking lot.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa man wins $1 million from scratch game

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Nampa man's first scratch ticket of the year raked in a lot more cash than he'd expected. Mark Wood took home $1 million from an Idaho Lottery Mega Bucks ticket, making him the first top prize winner. "A buddy of mine had been playing...
NAMPA, ID
107.9 LITE FM

This Grocery Store Being Named Most Popular In Idaho Is an Absolute Joke

How in the name of Joe Albertson’s Supermarket is this even possible?!. At this point, it’s really not a secret that if you look hard enough, you’ll find a “best in every state” list for virtually any category you can think of. Best Burgers. Best Tacos. Best Fish and Chips. Best Camping Spots. Best Romantic Hotels. Best Terrifying Attractions. You get the idea.

