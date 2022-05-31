State Police Seeking to Identify Trespassers at Child Asylum at the Jersey Shore

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A fiery crash outside the New Jersey School for the Deaf in Mercer County has killed one person. Crews rushed to the intersection of Lower Ferry Road and Stuyvesant Avenue in Ewing Township around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the car crashed into a fence in front of the school and caught fire. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

