ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens Rape Suspect Who Fled to Georgia Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

QUEENS, NY – DNA evidence helped Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s team tie Rony...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 4

Related
PIX11

Settlement ends police stings in NYC bus terminal bathrooms

NEW YORK (AP) — The police agency that patrols New York City’s main bus terminal has agreed to stop sending plainclothes officers into its public bathrooms to try and catch people propositioning strangers for sex. Activists have criticized those sting operations as a discriminatory relic of an era of crackdowns predominantly aimed at gay men. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Top court reverses Queens murder conviction

The state’s highest court overturned a Queens murder conviction last week, finding that a Queens judge improperly denied a man his right to mount a full defense during his trial. In a unanimous decision, the Court of Appeals overturned the murder conviction of Dashawn Deverow, who was found guilty...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
State
Georgia State
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Sikh mom of 3 attacked as she leaves Queens temple

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A mom of three cried Tuesday as she described being attacked when she left her temple in Queens. A group of three stole her jewelry and threatened her with a gun. She didn’t want her face shown because she’s scared for her life. The attack is the fifth one […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
NBC New York

15-Year-Old Indicted in Fatal Stabbing of NY Teen at HS Basketball Parade

A 15-year-old has been indicted on manslaughter and other charges after a double stabbing left a teen girl dead and another student injured during a parade celebrating a high school's championship basketball season, law enforcement officials said. The suspect was arraigned Tuesday, and also faces attempted assault, assault and weapon...
PIX11

Video: Gunman holds weapon to Bronx garage employee’s head

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Surveillance video taken from an auto repair shop shows a man threatening two employees with a firearm, even holding the gun to one of the victim’s head at one point. Police said the gunpoint robbery happened Friday. The suspect entered the Manida Street garage at about 4:23 p.m., where […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Rape Kit#Violent Crime#Queens Supreme Court
bronx.com

NYPD City Custodial Assistant, Quadisha Thomas, 26, Arrested

On Monday, May 30, 2022, at 2137 hours, the following 26-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 60th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Quadisha Thomas. NYPD City Custodial Assistant. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

LI MS-13 gang member pleads guilty in two machete murders

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY (PIX11) — An MS-13 member pleaded guilty Tuesday to two murders; both victims were hacked to death with machetes. Jonathan Hernandez, 24, and others beat 29-year-old Michael Johnson with a baseball bat, stabbed him with a knife and took turns hacking at him with a machete in a Jan. 28, 2016 attack, […]
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed aboard Bronx train over loud music, police say

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a dispute aboard a subway train in the Bronx overnight, police said Wednesday. The victim was inside a northbound No. 2 train at the East 149th subway station playing loud music with his companion when the suspect began arguing with him over the music, […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police ID suspect in stabbing of 16-year-old girl on Brooklyn sidewalk

NEW YORK - Police say they're searching for a man seen on video stabbing a 16-year-old girl in Brooklyn. Surveillance video shows the suspect armed with a knife approach the girl from behind and stab her in the shoulder. Police said it happened on May 22 as the victim walked into the Urban Juice Bar and Grill in Brownsville. The suspect ran off, and the victim was treated and released from the hospital. Police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Lewis Osie. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

94K+
Followers
54K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy