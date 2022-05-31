Lacey Woman Arrested After Found Intoxicated in Car in Library Parking Lot

HOWELL – A 30-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car early this morning on Route 9, police said. The incident occurred around 1:55 a.m. between Alexander Avenue and Ford Road. According to police, the 30-year-old pedestrian from Lakewood was walking south on Route 9 when he was hit by a car driven by a 53-year-old Deal resident.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO