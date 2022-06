Betty Jean died May 29, 2022 in Milford Utah. She was born November 2, 1953 to Erman Kenneth and Bonnie E. Friar. Betty loved the mountains, whether it was hunting, fishing, cutting fire wood, or just going for a ride as long as she was in the great outdoors she was happy. Reading was her passion. She worked in the Milford Library for years as well as doing sewing for Smithfield.

