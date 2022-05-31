ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Power Rankings: The Top Position Groups

By Mark Wogenrich
Where are the Lions deepest? We dive into the roster to rank the best position groups.

Penn State has a corner to turn this season, having lost six of its last eight games in 2021 to finish 7-6. The season marked a missed opportunity for the Lions, who were ranked No. 4 heading to Iowa in October.

But Penn State has tools to work with this season. As the countdown continues to the Sept. 1 opener at Purdue, we're power-ranking the best of the program. First up, Penn State's best position groups heading into 2022.

1. Defensive backs

Despite losing two key starters to the NFL in Jaquan Brisker and Tariq Castro-Fields, the Lions are loaded in the secondary. The safeties form a particularly rich group.

Start with Ji'Ayir Brown. The returning starter tied for the national lead with six interceptions last season and was responsible for eight of Penn State's 21 turnovers. He's back with a stated goal to lead the nation again.

"If you want a guy that you're honored to coach," defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said of Brown, "this is that guy."

The emergence of young safeties Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley, who shifted from cornerback, allowed the Lions to move former safety Jonathan Sutherland to linebacker. Wheatley, the defense's spring takeover champ, followed the same path as Keaton Ellis, a junior who has played plenty of snaps. Safety is perhaps Penn State's single deepest position room.

Cornerback isn't far behind. Joey Porter Jr. is a projected first-round draft pick , prompting position coach Terry Smith to expect plenty from him. Opposite Porter is sophomore Kalen King, who broke up five passes and forced a fumble as a true freshman. Daequan Hardy, the team's standout nickel back, is back, as is Johnny Dixon, who also played significantly on special teams.

Though Diaz has work to do with the front seven, he should be able to rely on his secondary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nAhZ_0fvLelKL00
Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown returns an interception for a touchdown against Maryland.

Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports Network

2. Receivers

Jahan Dotson is an impossible player to replace, considering he was the program's first receiver drafted in the first round in 19 years . Nevertheless, the Lions bring a collection of experienced and fresh talent to the position. Starting with Parker Washington.

The third-year player, who already has started 16 games, should be on Big Ten breakout lists. He has hands nearly as reliable as Dotson's, made 64 catches last season and brings a 22-game catch streak to this season. Washington's next step is to become the field-stretcher into which Dotson developed.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Mitchell Tinsley should complete the starting rotation. Lambert-Smith has shown some elusiveness last season, generating 284 of his 521 receiving yards after the catch. He wants to develop into Penn State's playmaker .

Tinsley was an exceptional transfer portal signing for the Lions, who clearly loved what he did at Western Kentucky . Tinsley, a fifth-year player who caught 130 passes in two seasons with the Hilltoppers, roomed with quarterback Sean Clifford this spring and will wear No. 5.

Penn State also has recruited the position well in recent years and is ready to unveil young receivers such as Harrison Wallace III, Malick Meiga and Liam Clifford. True freshmen Omari Evans and Kaden Saunders got a head start by enrolling early.

Penn State Coach James Franklin Discusses NIL (; 2:12)

3. Running backs

Nicholas Singleton might turn into the most-discussed freshman in the Big Ten this season. He's that talented, and a player most every defensive veteran cited as a standout during spring drills. He also should benefit from not having to shoulder the offense from the beginning.

Even without Noah Cain, Penn State's running back room is ready to put 2021 behind it. Kevyone Lee said the backs reset during spring drills under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who wants to recalibrate the run game. A key goal is producing more yards after contact .

The position is five backs strong, with true freshman Kaytron Allen joining Devyn Ford and Caziah Holmes in the rotation. Position coach Ja'Juan Seider likely will play his rotations again, but the plan could settle on Lee and Singleton.

4. Quarterbacks

Penn State is positioned so much better this year than it was last October, when Sean Clifford was injured at Iowa and the season went awry. First, Clifford is better. At least he should be. He's a sixth-year player and fourth-year starter who has internalized Yurcich's offense.

However, Clifford is still a career 60-percent passer with 24 interceptions. You know what you're getting. And if Penn State needs to make a change, it has clear options.

First, Christian Veilleux is the rare redshirt freshman quarterback with experience. He led Penn State to a win over Rutgers and looked poised in the Blue-White Game. Clifford is by far the team's best quarterback, but Veilleux has the chops to enter if needed.

Fans no doubt will be training their attention on freshmen Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, both of whom played in the spring game. They looked like freshmen but might be among the most prepared first-year quarterbacks Penn State has rostered. This might be the team's most improved position.

Penn State Coach James Franklin Discusses Beau Pribula and Drew Allar (; 2:40)

5. Kickers

Penn State certainly needs a punter to replace Jordan Stout, and that might be true freshman Alex Bacchetta. But at kicker, the Lions should be better this season.

Stout, now the Baltimore Ravens' starting punter , was the Big Ten punter of the year but didn't have a great season kicking field goals. He went 16 for 23, finishing with a 69.6 conversion rate that ranked ninth in the Big Ten.

Meanwhile, fifth-year senior Jake Pinegar was 11 for 12 as the starter in 2019, leading the Big Ten with a 91.7 percent conversion rate. If Pinegar, who was hurt last season, can recover his form, Penn State should feel better about attempting field goals.

Further, redshirt freshman Sander Sahaydak has the team's biggest leg and will compete with Pinegar for the starting job. At the least, Sahaydak could be the team's kickoff specialist. Stout excelled in that role last season, hitting touchbacks on 59 of his 66 kickoffs.

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories.

Sean Clifford
