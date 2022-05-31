ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“They have some interesting pieces but they need another perimeter shooter” Kendrick Perkins believes Miami Heat should acquire Bradley Beal to contest for NBA championship

By Kunal Chawda
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErik Spoelstra’s Miami Heat failed to win a close game to Boston Celtics. Despite hard-fought efforts from Jimmy Butler, Heat came up short to register 2nd NBA Final appearance in 3 years. On the same note, Kendrick Perkins suggests Bradley Beal’s acquisition to help Miami make a final push in the...

