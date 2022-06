A pack-a-day smoker for many years, Teresa Cecil is celebrating a monumental milestone: eight years smoke-free. “I was so angry about the paycheck!” Teresa says. “I went into the class with an attitude. Our instructor had never smoked before, and I kept thinking, ‘what does she know and how can she help me?’” Teresa enrolled in the smoking cessation program at St. Elizabeth Healthcare because, as a smoker, her health insurance increased by $40 per pay period.

FLORENCE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO