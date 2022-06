The hamburger, of course! I don’t think I know anybody (or, better yet, anybody I’d care to know) who doesn’t like something savory tucked securely inside a soft, fresh roll. Note the word, “soft” – I’ve been read the riot act by at least one local restaurateur when I criticized his burger rolls! I considered it a compliment. Oh, and after he yelled at me, he started buying better rolls. So there.

