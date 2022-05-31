ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Steph Curry on his expectations for matchup with Celtics

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry breaks down his expectations for playing Jayson...

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
Charles Barkley Says The Lakers Have A Serious Dilemma After They Hired Darvin Ham: "Listen, If One Of Your Coaches Is Close To The Same Age As Your Players, Your Team Not Gonna Be Good Anyway."

Charles Barkley isn't scared of saying whatever he thinks, the man will let any team or player have it if he feels like it makes sense. Barkley's call it like you see it attitude has always endeared him to NBA fans in a media role, even if it might earn him some scorn from stars of the current era. And one of the franchises on the receiving end of a few tongue lashings from Barkley since the start of this season has been the Los Angeles Lakers.
Stephen A. Smith unloads majorly bold Steph Curry, LeBron James take

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made a bold prediction about how many more NBA titles the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry will win in the future. The 2022 NBA Finals officially begins on Thursday, June 2, with the Boston Celtics taking on the Golden State Warriors. Even though the Warriors have missed the playoffs the previous two seasons, they are now in the Finals for the sixth time in eight years, and they certainly look like the favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
NBA Finals: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving are the real losers of Warriors-Celtics matchup

The 2022 NBA Finals will be contested between the teams that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving left in the summer of 2019. The 2022 NBA Finals is now set after Sunday night. The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 100-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals. Their opponents will be the Golden State Warriors, who reached the Finals for the first time since 2019 after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games.
How Brad Stevens helped lift Celtics to NBA Finals in just 365 days

A lot can change in a year. That's an understatement for Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics. On June 2, 2021, Stevens was "promoted" from Celtics head coach to president of basketball operations, replacing Danny Ainge in a surprising shakeup spurred by a first-round playoff exit. On June 2, 2022,...
Nike’s Phil Knight And Dodgers Co-Owner Alan Smolinisky Offer $2 Billion For Portland Trail Blazers NBA Franchise

Click here to read the full article. Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have offered, in writing, more than $2 billion for the Portland Trail Blazers NBA franchise according to multiple reports. The Trail Blazers were long owned by Paul Allen, but since his passing in 2018 have been a part of the late billionaire’s estate, of which his sister Jody is trustee. While she has controlled the team for the past four years, it was reportedly always her brother’s wish that the Trail Blazers be sold off to another passionate owner or owners. They may have...
Danny Ainge drops ‘bottom line’ on Celtics president Brad Stevens’ work replacing him

The Boston Celtics have managed to pull off this season what they weren’t able to under Danny Ainge in his last several years as the head of the franchise’s front office. The Celtics are about to make their first NBA Finals appearance in over a decade when they go up against the Golden State Warriors this Thursday in the 2022 NBA Finals. While Ainge is no longer pulling the strings for Boston from behind a desk, he’s still keeping a close eye on the moves his successor, Brad Stevens, has been making.
Pastrnak asks Krejci if he's coming back to Boston

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins could use some help at center. Fans have been wondering if David Krejci might be able to provide that help, basically since the longtime Bruin decided to head back to his native Czech Republic last summer.Now, intrepid reporter David Pastrnak is asking the tough questions to his former teammate.Fresh off their bronze medal showing at the IIHF World Championship, the Czech teammates were walking around Prague when Pastrnak asked the question that so many Bruins fans want answered: Will Krejci come back to the Bruins next season?Krejci was put on the spot ... and decided...
