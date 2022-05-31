ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-Octyl itaconate ameliorates periodontal destruction via Nrf2-dependent antioxidant system

By Liangjing Xin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 27 (2022) Cite this article. Periodontitis is a widespread oral disease characterized by continuous inflammation of the periodontal tissue and an irreversible alveolar bone loss, which eventually leads to tooth loss. Four-octyl itaconate (4-OI) is a cell-permeable itaconate derivative and has been...

RAISING is a high-performance method for identifying random transgene integration sites

Both natural viral infections and therapeutic interventions using viral vectors pose significant risks of malignant transformation. Monitoring for clonal expansion of infected cells is important for detecting cancer. Here we developed a novel method of tracking clonality via the detection of transgene integration sites. RAISING (Rapid Amplification of Integration Sites without Interference by Genomic DNA contamination) is a sensitive, inexpensive alternative to established methods. Its compatibility with Sanger sequencing combined with our CLOVA (Clonality Value) software is critical for those without access to expensive high throughput sequencing. We analyzed samples from 688 individuals infected with the retrovirus HTLV-1, which causes adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL) to model our method. We defined a clonality value identifying ATL patients with 100% sensitivity and 94.8% specificity, and our longitudinal analysis also demonstrates the usefulness of ATL risk assessment. Future studies will confirm the broad applicability of our technology, especially in the emerging gene therapy sector.
HEALTH
Inhibiting multiple forms of cell death optimizes ganglion cells survival after retinal ischemia reperfusion injury

Progressive retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) death that triggered by retinal ischemia reperfusion (IR), leads to irreversible visual impairment and blindness, but our knowledge of post-IR neuronal death and related mechanisms is limited. In this study, we first demonstrated that apart from necroptosis, which occurs before apoptosis, ferroptosis, which is characterized by iron deposition and lipid peroxidation, is involved in the whole course of retinal IR in mice. Correspondingly, all three types of RGCs death were found in retina samples from human glaucoma donors. Further, inhibitors of apoptosis, necroptosis, and ferroptosis (z-VAD-FMK, Necrostatin-1, and Ferrostatin-1, respectively) all exhibited marked RGC protection against IR both in mice and primary cultured RGCs, with Ferrostatin-1 conferring the best therapeutic effect, suggesting ferroptosis plays a more prominent role in the process of RGC death. We also found that activated microglia, MÃ¼ller cells, immune responses, and intracellular reactive oxygen species accumulation following IR were significantly mitigated after each inhibitor treatment, albeit to varying degrees. Moreover, Ferrostatin-1 in combination with z-VAD-FMK and Necrostatin-1 prevented IR-induced RGC death better than any inhibitor alone. These findings stand to advance our knowledge of the post-IR RGC death cascade and guide future therapy for RGC protection.
HEALTH
A lncRNA signature associated with tumor immune heterogeneity predicts distant metastasis in locoregionally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma

Increasing evidence has revealed the roles of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) as tumor biomarkers. Here, we introduce an immune-associated nine-lncRNA signature for predicting distant metastasis in locoregionally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma (LA-NPC). The nine lncRNAs are identified through microarray profiling, followed by RT"“qPCR validation and selection using a machine learning method in the training cohort (n"‰="‰177). This nine-lncRNA signature classifies patients into high and low risk groups, which have significantly different distant metastasis-free survival. Validations in the Guangzhou internal (n"‰="‰177) and Guilin external (n"‰="‰150) cohorts yield similar results, confirming that the signature is an independent risk factor for distant metastasis and outperforms anatomy-based metrics in identifying patients with high metastatic risk. Integrative analyses show that this nine-lncRNA signature correlates with immune activity and lymphocyte infiltration, which is validated by digital pathology. Our results suggest that the immune-associated nine-lncRNA signature can serve as a promising biomarker for metastasis prediction in LA-NPC.
CANCER
Blocking connexin 43 and its promotion of ATP release from renal tubular epithelial cells ameliorates renal fibrosis

Whether metabolites derived from injured renal tubular epithelial cells (TECs) participate in renal fibrosis is poorly explored. After TEC injury, various metabolites are released and among the most potent is adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is released via ATP-permeable channels. In these hemichannels, connexin 43 (Cx43) is the most common member. However, its role in renal interstitial fibrosis (RIF) has not been fully examined. We analyzed renal samples from patients with obstructive nephropathy and mice with unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO). Cx43-KSP mice were generated to deplete Cx43 in TECs. Through transcriptomics, metabolomics, and single-cell sequencing multi-omics analysis, the relationship among tubular Cx43, ATP, and macrophages in renal fibrosis was explored. The expression of Cx43 in TECs was upregulated in both patients and mice with obstructive nephropathy. Knockdown of Cx43 in TECs or using Cx43-specific inhibitors reduced UUO-induced inflammation and fibrosis in mice. Single-cell RNA sequencing showed that ATP specific receptors, including P2rx4 and P2rx7, were distributed mainly on macrophages. We found that P2rx4- or P2rx7-positive macrophages underwent pyroptosis after UUO, and in vitro ATP directly induced pyroptosis by macrophages. The administration of P2 receptor or P2X7 receptor blockers to UUO mice inhibited macrophage pyroptosis and demonstrated a similar degree of renoprotection as Cx43 genetic depletion. Further, we found that GAP 26 (a Cx43 hemichannel inhibitor) and A-839977 (an inhibitor of the pyroptosis receptor) alleviated UUO-induced fibrosis, while BzATP (the agonist of pyroptosis receptor) exacerbated fibrosis. Single-cell sequencing demonstrated that the pyroptotic macrophages upregulated the release of CXCL10, which activated intrarenal fibroblasts. Cx43 mediates the release of ATP from TECs during renal injury, inducing peritubular macrophage pyroptosis, which subsequently leads to the release of CXCL10 and activation of intrarenal fibroblasts and acceleration of renal fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Periodontitis#Antioxidant#Reproduction#Biotechnology#C57bl 6 Mice#Nrf2
In vitro generation of transplantable insulin-producing cells from canine adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells

Canine mesenchymal stem cells (cMSCs) have potential applications for regenerative therapy, including the generation of insulin-producing cells (IPCs) for studying and treating diabetes. In this study, we established a useful protocol for generating IPCs from canine adipose mesenchymal stem cells (cAD-MSCs). Subsequently, in vitro preservation of pluronic F127-coated alginate (ALGPA)-encapsulated cAD-MSC-derived IPCs was performed to verify ready-to-use IPCs. IPCs were induced from cAD-MSCs with the modulated three-stepwise protocol. The first step of definitive endoderm (DE) induction showed that the cooperation of Chir99021 and Activin A created the effective production of Sox17-expressed DE cells. The second step for pancreatic endocrine (PE) progenitor induction from DE indicated that the treatment with taurine, retinoic acid, FGF2, EGF, TGFÎ² inhibitor, dorsomorphin, nicotinamide, and DAPT showed the significant upregulation of the pancreatic endocrine precursor markers Pdx1 and Ngn3. The last step of IPC production, the combination of taurine, nicotinamide, Glp-1, forskolin, PI3K inhibitor, and TGFÎ² inhibitor, yielded efficiently functional IPCs from PE precursors. Afterward, the maintenance of ALGPA-encapsulated cAD-MSC-derived IPCs with VSCBIC-1, a specialized medium, enhanced IPC properties. Conclusion, the modulated three-stepwise protocol generates the functional IPCs. Together, the encapsulation of cAD-MSC-derived IPCs and the cultivation with VSCBIC-1 enrich the maturation of generated IPCs.
SCIENCE
CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Acidified drinking water attenuates motor deficits and brain pathology in a mouse model of a childhood neurodegenerative disorder

We recently demonstrated that HCl-acidified drinking water, which is widely used in laboratory animal facilities, had some beneficial effects in the Cln3âˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model of juvenile Batten disease, a neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder1. Here we tested if acidified drinking water has therapeutic effects in Cln1R151X nonsense mutant mice, a model of the infantile form of Batten disease. In Cln1R151X mice, acidified drinking water received from weaning prevented the impairment in pole climbing ability measured at 3 and 6Â months of age. Histopathological analysis of the brain at 6Â months showed that acidified drinking water decreased the amount of lysosomal storage material, reduced astrocytosis in the striatum and somatosensory barrelfield cortex, and attenuated microglial activation in the thalamus. Compared to wild-type mice, the gut microbiota of Cln1R151X mice was markedly different. Acidified drinking water significantly altered the gut microbiota composition of Cln1R151X mice, indicating a contribution of gut bacteria to the therapeutic effects of acidified water. Our results in Cln1R151X mice suggest that acidified drinking water may have beneficial effects for patients with infantile Batten disease. This study also verifies that acidified drinking water can modify disease phenotypes in mouse models, contributing to the inter-laboratory variations in neurological and pathological findings.
SCIENCE
The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
SCIENCE
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

May 27 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now:. Shanghai took more gradual steps on Friday towards lifting its COVID-19 lockdown while Beijing was investigating cases where its strict curbs were affecting other medical treatments as China soldiered on with its uneven exit from restrictions. read more.
WORLD
Dynamic self-stabilization in the electronic and nanomechanical properties of an organic polymer semiconductor

The field of organic electronics has profited from the discovery of new conjugated semiconducting polymers that have molecular backbones which exhibit resilience to conformational fluctuations, accompanied by charge carrier mobilities that routinely cross the 1 cm2/Vs benchmark. One such polymer is indacenodithiophene-co-benzothiadiazole. Previously understood to be lacking in microstructural order, we show here direct evidence of nanosized domains of high order in its thin films. We also demonstrate that its device-based high-performance electrical and thermoelectric properties are not intrinsic but undergo rapid stabilization following a burst of ambient air exposure. The polymer's nanomechanical properties equilibrate on longer timescales owing to an orthogonal mechanism; the gradual sweating-out of residual low molecular weight solvent molecules from its surface. We snapshot the quasistatic temporal evolution of the electrical, thermoelectric and nanomechanical properties of this prototypical organic semiconductor and investigate the subtleties which play on competing timescales. Our study documents the untold and often overlooked story of a polymer device's dynamic evolution toward stability.
CHEMISTRY
Retraction Note: The Na/K-ATPase oxidant amplification loop regulates aging

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-26768-9, published online 26 June 2018. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding high similarity among the following:. DNP blot images in Figs. 3h (H2O2"‰+"‰pNaKtide group), S1a (both lanes in Y group and left lane in O"‰+"‰WD"‰+"‰P group) and S2a (OB...
SCIENCE
Paediatric anterior uveitis management in the USA: a single-centre, 10-year retrospective chart review exploring the efficacy and safety of systemic immunomodulatory therapy

To evaluate the efficacy of immunomodulatory therapy (IMT) in paediatric anterior uveitis. Chart review of all patients"‰â‰¤"‰18 years treated for anterior uveitis using a stepladder approach during a 10-year period. The type and duration of IMT were noted. The data were analysed depending on chronicity, aetiology, and type of IMT using appropriate statistical tests. The outcome measures included ocular complications, the need for surgical intervention, and visual outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Study finds fecal microbiota transplantation to be cost effective treatment for any recurrent C. difficile infection

Research recently published in Clinical Infectious Diseases from the University of Minnesota Medical School has found that Fecal Microbiota Transplantation, or FMT, is an optimal cost-effective treatment for first recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, or CDI or C-Diff. "The most effective therapies for CDI are also the cost effective therapies," said...
SCIENCE
Dysregulation of microRNAs and tRNA-derived ncRNAs in mesothelial and mesothelioma cell lines after asbestiform fiber exposure

Experimental evidence demonstrated that fluoro-edenite (FE) can develop chronic respiratory diseases and elicit carcinogenic effects. Environmental exposure to FE fibers is correlated with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). An early diagnosis of MPM, and a comprehensive health monitoring of the patients exposed to FE fibers are two clinical issues that may be solved by the identification of specific biomarkers. We reported the microRNA (miRNA) and transfer RNA-derived non coding RNA (tRNA-derived ncRNA) transcriptome in human normal mesothelial and malignant mesothelioma cell lines exposed or not exposed to several concentration FE fibers. Furthermore, an interactive mesothelioma-based network was derived by using NetME tool. In untreated condition, the expression of miRNAs and tRNA-derived ncRNAs in tumor cells was significantly different with respect to non-tumor samples. Moreover, interesting and significant changes were found after the exposure of both cells lines to FE fibers. The network-based pathway analysis showed several signaling and metabolic pathways potentially involved in the pathogenesis of MPM. From papers analyzed by NetME, it is clear that many miRNAs can positively or negatively influence various pathways involved in MPM. For the first time, the analysis of tRNA-derived ncRNAs molecules in the context of mesothelioma has been made by using in vitro systems. Further studies will be designed to test and validate their diagnostic potential in high-risk individuals' liquid biopsies.
CANCER
An early warning system for emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants

Global sequencing and surveillance capacity for SARS-CoV-2 must be strengthened and combined with multidisciplinary studies of infectivity, virulence and immune escape, in order to track the unpredictable evolution of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) SARS-CoV-2 evolution working group was established to track SARS-CoV-2...

