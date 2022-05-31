ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bridgeport Ranked Close to Top of U.S. News' Annual Report of Top High Schools throughout West Virginia

 2 days ago

It is not the first time it has happened, and it probably will not be the last. Once again, Bridgeport High School came in as one of the top high schools in...

iheart.com

This Is The Best Hot Dog In Connecticut

A Cheshire restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Connecticut. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included Blackie's Hot Dog Stand as the top choice for Connecticut. "Named the best hot dog in the state—and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eater

An Eater’s Guide to the Connecticut Shoreline

As high temperatures and sticky humidity descend upon the East Coast each summer, residents start looking for places to escape the crowds, the smells, and the sweat. New Yorkers head to the Hamptons, Bostonians flood Cape Cod and Nantucket, and Rhode Islanders turn to Newport — but the popularity of these seaside refuges comes at a cost, literally. The prices in the Hamptons, Cape Cod, and Newport are sky-high during the peak season, and these buzzy hotspots can’t always deliver the soothing outdoor escapes and fresh seafood that made them popular in the first place.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Football Game Saturday In Derby To Benefit The Family Of Fallen State Trooper

DERBY — A football game to benefit the family of a state trooper who died in the line of duty is scheduled for Saturday at Derby High School’s DeFilippo Field (Chatfield Street and Hawthorne Avenue). The game will feature first responders from across the tri-state area going head-to-head...
DERBY, CT
WestfairOnline

RV One Superstores opens first New England outlet in Newtown

RV Retailer LLC has announced the opening of its first New England-based RV One Superstores dealership at 201 South Main St. in Newtown. The new 31,000-saqure-foot store has 14 indoor service bays and two wash bays. This is the 21st location for the RV One Superstores brand, which is primarily concentrated on the East Coast.
NEWTOWN, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Business Titan Mickey Herbert Dies, Founder Physician’s Health Services

Scholar, athlete, business titan, sports team owner, dancer, gussied up in colorful shoes, Mickey Herbert applied personality to professionalism. He passed away on Tuesday. Mickey was a friend and avid reader of OIB when he served as chief of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council. He left his mark in so many ways, as founder of Physician’s Health Services and later as owner of the Bridgeport Bluefish baseball team.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
cbia.com

State Employee Overtime on Record $275M Pace

Connecticut is on pace to spend a record $275.5 million on state employee overtime in fiscal 2022. State agencies spent $206.6 million on overtime through the first three quarters of the fiscal year, an 11% increase ($20.4 million) over the same period in 2021. Fiscal 2022 costs are on track...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut families can start applying today for the state’s child tax rebate

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As of Wednesday, people in Connecticut were able to start applying for a tax rebate just for families. The rebate, which was created as part of the budget bill that Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law last month, provides taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.
yankeeinstitute.org

Connecticut Has One of the Highest Tax Burdens (Again)

Connecticut residents are again paying some of the highest state and local taxes this year, according to updated figures from the Tax Foundation. The Tax Foundation’s annual State and Local Tax Burdens report looked at state and local taxes paid by each state’s residents (including taxes paid to other states) compared to the size of the state’s economy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut's 7-Day COVID-19 Positivity Rate Just Over 10%

Connecticut's 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 10.18% on Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health. That rate is a decrease from Friday, which was at 11.83% and was the last day the state released data, due to the Memorial Day Holiday. Of the 48,870 tests reported in that 7-day...
CONNECTICUT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Cannabis home delivery slated to begin in Connecticut

(The Center Square) – Home delivery to Connecticut cannabis consumers is one step closer to reality as the lottery for delivery licenses closed last week. "Delivery service is one of the license types now available in Connecticut as part of the new adult-use program," Kaitlyn Krasselt, communications director at the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, told The Center Square. "Home delivery will also be available to patients in the medical marijuana program."
CONNECTICUT STATE

