CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Cranberry township provided the following update on the water issue:. “Due to an abrupt increase in water production, sediment was stirred up in the piping distribution system causing discolored water. The water is safe to drink.The increase was necessary to store water in preparation for a potential shutdown resulting from the train derailment in Harmar, upstream of both of our water treatment facilities.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO