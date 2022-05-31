ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

SRQ DAILY May 31, 2022

By Abby Weingarten
srqmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Our vision for our shop is to bring healthy drinks to the community in a fun way, We are passionate about tea." - Jennifer Martinez, Owner, Elevation Tea Company. The concept? Take decadent ice cream, pair it with brewed looseleaf tea, combine it in a cup, and top it with a...

www.srqmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
srqmagazine.com

Explore Sarasota's Waterways

This weekend, take a trip out to Siesta Key to experience what the Sarasota area may best be known for - the water. Stretching out from the Intercoastal Waterway to the Gulf of Mexico, these waters are not only home to a large and diverse array of wildlife, but also are the perfect place to cool off as temperatures continue to rise in the coming weeks.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Discovering the Suncoast - Bob’s Train

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One historian said it is “unheard of” to have two of these in one city. But we have them here on the Suncoast. John Ringling was rich enough to own two private, luxury railroad cars to travel the country. One is restored and sits in the Ringling Museum. The other was almost sold for scrap. One man is leading the effort to save the JomaR (named for JO-hn and MA-bel Ringling) at his restaurant/circus/museum known as Bob’s Train.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Manatee County, FL
Business
Manatee County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Sarasota County, FL
Business
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Business
Sarasota, FL
Food & Drinks
Sarasota County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Parrish, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Sarasota County, FL
Manatee County, FL
Food & Drinks
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Talking With Tami

Day One In Sarasota, Florida Dining At ‘Ophelia’s On The Bay’

What a wonderful time I had visiting Sarasota, Florida with my family over the weekend. It was so much to do in such a short period of time but I truly enjoyed myself! It was also a great pleasure having my son finally go on vacation with us! He is such an introvert and he focuses on his career path and often declines travel trips with us but this time, he surprised us and said he would go, I was so happy!
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota/Manatee MPO seeking input on public trails

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Manatee MPO is hoping for public input on its Trails Studies. The organization is seeking input regarding feasible alignments for two segments of the statewide SUN Trail - one in Manatee County and another in Sarasota County. The goal is to identify a path in both study areas for an off-road multi-use recreational trail. In Sarasota County, the trail will connect Payne Park in Downtown Sarasota to somewhere east of I-75. In Manatee County, the trail will connect the existing multi-use trail from the Palma Sola Causeway and Green Bridge in Downtown Bradenton.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Miami investor pays nearly $20 million for Charlotte County center

A Miami real investment firm has bought a Port Charlotte shopping center for $18.9 million. The 139,478-square-foot Murdock Carrousel shopping center is on U.S. 41 near Murdock Circle and Murdock Town Center. This is a section of Port Charlotte crowded with retailers and eateries including a Walmart Supercenter, Target, Metro Diner and Chick-fil-A all within about a mile of one another.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Tea#Srq#Black Tea#Tea Culture#Youth Leadership#Food Drink#Srq Daily May#Elevation Tea Company#French#Japanese#Kenya Purple Tea
Tampa Bay News Wire

Coastal Orthopedics celebrates opening of two new facilities

BRADENTON, Fla. — Coastal Orthopedics, a full-service provider of comprehensive orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, spine care, pain management and physical therapy services, recently celebrated the opening of its two new facilities in West Bradenton and East Manatee. The new 88,000-square-foot East Manatee facility located at 8000 State Road 64...
fox13news.com

Whale shark sighting off Sarasota coast not completely unusual, experts say

SARASOTA, Fla. - Two Tampa Bay boaters spotted a whale shark on Sunday while fishing about 26 miles off the coast of Sarasota. Brad Ward said he and Mike Michieli noticed a stream of plankton when suddenly a giant mouth rose from the deep. For about 45 minutes Ward said the massive shark swam next to his boat, chowing down on plankton.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tampa Bay News Wire

All Faiths Food Bank’s summer feeding programs return

SARASOTA, FL – This summer, as students lose access to meals at school, 40,000 children in Sarasota and DeSoto counties may be at risk for hunger. All Faiths Food Bank’s Campaign Against Summer Hunger was created nine years ago to fill the “hunger gap” for children who lose access to meals and food pantries at school as well as to raise awareness of the issue of child hunger in our area. All Faiths Food Bank is, again this year, organizing more than 200 partners with the shared mission of providing food to children over the summer months.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Unicorp meets Tuesday tax deadline on 244 former Colony parcels

The developer of Longboat Key’s Residences at the St. Regis Resort Longboat Key delivered a check Tuesday for more than $500,000 to satisfy 2021 financial responsibilities on 244 parcels listed last week by the Sarasota County Tax Collector as delinquent. Zack Justice, a project coordinator for Unicorp National Developments...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

SMH Expands its Regional Stroke Network

Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice was officially designated a Primary Stroke Center this month, a specialty certification that expands SMH’s stroke network and ensures patients have seamless access to the most advanced stroke care on the Suncoast. Certified by DNV GL Healthcare, the Primary Stroke Center designation signifies that SMH-Venice completed a rigorous onsite survey and met or exceeded all requirements established by state regulators and the national accrediting organization for advanced stroke care. SMH-Venice is the third facility in Sarasota Memorial’s acute-care network to earn specialized stroke care designations. SMH-Sarasota is a nationally designated Comprehensive Stroke Center, the highest designation given to regional referral centers for people experiencing highly complex strokes, and its freestanding ER in North Port is designated as an Acute Stroke Ready Center. All three facilities follow the same emergency care protocols to diagnose and stabilize patients experiencing stroke emergencies, with helipads to speed transport time for patients who need to be airlifted from rural or outlying areas that lack the resources to treat stroke patients.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Zoning meeting to be held in Palmetto over Riviera Dunes construction

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Palmetto will hold a discussion Wednesday evening to discuss controversial development plans within Riviera Dunes. Residents of the area say they are concerned about traffic issues following construction of new apartments near U.S. 301 that will cause hazardous conditions and significant backups. They...
PALMETTO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy