Natalie Carbone Mangini spent her life as a trailblazer, continually opening new doors for women in science while wearing the hats of mother and restaurateur. In 93 years, Mangini shattered the glass ceiling when she became the first woman scientist employed at the Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Division, raised four children with her late husband, Vincent, and was a familiar face greeting customers at the former Carbone’s Restaurant in Crabtree, opened by her parents in 1938.

CRABTREE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO