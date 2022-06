Warm temperatures met the onlookers at the annual Ellwood City Memorial Day Parade held Monday, March 30, 2022. After a wreath was placed into Connoquenessing Creek to start the Memorial Day observance, the parade trailed south across the Veterans Memorial Bridge (5th Street bridge) to the steps of the Lincoln High School Auditorium where it headed west on Crescent Avenue before returning down Lawrence Avenue and ending at the Legion Memorial Park near Circle Playground.

ELLWOOD CITY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO