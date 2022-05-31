ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

CreArte Latino Cultural Center Receives Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation

srqmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Through its COVID-19 Response Initiative, Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation have awarded the CreArte. Latino Cultural Center a grant of $7,087. The grant will help fund expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, and empower CreArte Latino to move forward with an ambitious schedule of activities and...

www.srqmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
srqmagazine.com

Wells Fargo Grant Boosts Financial Literacy in High Schools

A grant to the Education Foundation of Sarasota County from one of the nation’s largest financial institutions could mean a greater sense of financial literacy for local high schoolers. Wells Fargo this year funded Financial Awareness Week events in April at four area high schools: North Port High, Riverview...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Jun 2, 2022

"This is a big opportunity for me and I am so excited for it! I feel ready and strong." - Mary Russell, 2022 U.S.A. Special Olympics Swimmer. [Special Olympics] Special Olympics Torch Run Makes a Stop at Rise & Nye's. Barbie Heit. Barbie@srqme.com. Since 1981, teams of law enforcement members...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Explore Sarasota's Waterways

This weekend, take a trip out to Siesta Key to experience what the Sarasota area may best be known for - the water. Stretching out from the Intercoastal Waterway to the Gulf of Mexico, these waters are not only home to a large and diverse array of wildlife, but also are the perfect place to cool off as temperatures continue to rise in the coming weeks.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Special Olympics Torch Run Makes a Stop at Rise & Nye's

Since 1981, teams of law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes have joined together in the Torch Run, carrying “the Flame of Hope” from Chicago, the site of the first International Special Olympics in 1968, to the Opening Ceremonies of local competitions to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement. Since its inception, the Torch Run has raised over $900 million. Yesterday morning, it stopped in front of Rise & Nye’s to celebrate and honor the 5,000-plus athletes who will compete in the 2022 USA Games in Orlando beginning next week.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
srqmagazine.com

SMH Expands its Regional Stroke Network

Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice was officially designated a Primary Stroke Center this month, a specialty certification that expands SMH’s stroke network and ensures patients have seamless access to the most advanced stroke care on the Suncoast. Certified by DNV GL Healthcare, the Primary Stroke Center designation signifies that SMH-Venice completed a rigorous onsite survey and met or exceeded all requirements established by state regulators and the national accrediting organization for advanced stroke care. SMH-Venice is the third facility in Sarasota Memorial’s acute-care network to earn specialized stroke care designations. SMH-Sarasota is a nationally designated Comprehensive Stroke Center, the highest designation given to regional referral centers for people experiencing highly complex strokes, and its freestanding ER in North Port is designated as an Acute Stroke Ready Center. All three facilities follow the same emergency care protocols to diagnose and stabilize patients experiencing stroke emergencies, with helipads to speed transport time for patients who need to be airlifted from rural or outlying areas that lack the resources to treat stroke patients.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

All Smiles for the Berry Happy Float

The concept? Take decadent ice cream, pair it with brewed looseleaf tea, combine it in a cup, and top it with a French macaron. Voila, you have a next-level libation at Elevation Tea Company. The new locale, which opened on May 14 in downtown Sarasota, is the pride of owner Jennifer Martinez, whose teas are also available at the Sarasota Farmers Market and The Market at Lakewood Ranch.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy