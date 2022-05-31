ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylors, SC

Dog in South Carolina is the oldest pup alive, says Guinness World Records

FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzPVP_0fvLAfJX00

(WSPA) — Bobby and Julie Gregory of Taylors, South Carolina, had no idea when they decided to add a puppy to their family that their beloved Pebbles would hold the record for the oldest dog alive almost two decades later, according to a press release from Guinness World Records .

The four-pound Toy Fox Terrier, who was born on March 28, 2000, is now 22 years old, proving to the world that anything is “paw-sible,” according to the press release, published last week.

The Gregorys knew Pebbles was older after hearing about TobyKeith, the world’s oldest living dog.

“Bobby was sitting on the couch and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record,” said Julie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x23Jl_0fvLAfJX00
Pebbles the dog from Taylors S.C. is the oldest in the world, according to Guinness records (Courtesy: Guinness World Records).
Here’s which San Diego beach was recently placed on a top 10 beaches in the US list

“When I saw TobyKeith’s story all over the news, I applied.”

On the other hand, Pebbles’ schedule resembles that of a party animal. She spends her days sleeping in till 5 o’clock in the afternoon and listening to country music, according to the press release.

“She loves listening to country music while she is sleeping. Her two favorite country singers are Conway Twitty and Dwight Yokum,” Julie continued.

Pebbles has something to eat and drink as soon as she wakes up from her canine slumber before staying up all night, according to the press release.

Pebbles was once a happily married dog, but she became a widow in 2017 after her 16-year-old “husband,” Rocky, a Toy Fox Terrier, died.

The two had 24 puppies together, according to the press release.

“Pebbles doesn’t have a favorite toy, but she loves to snuggle under blankets,” said Julie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acv99_0fvLAfJX00
Pebbles the dog from Taylors S.C. is the oldest in the world, according to Guinness records (Courtesy: Guinness World Records).

Pebbles enjoys warm weather and likes to sit on the stairs of her family’s pool and soak up the sun during the summer.

Remarkably, Pebbles still has quite an appetite and looks forward to enjoying her meals, according to the press release.

In 2012, her veterinarian placed her on a cat food diet, which is said to be much higher in meat-based protein than dog food, according to the press release.

So, what’s the key to helping a dog live a long and healthy life?

Julie recommends showering your pooch with love, attention, and plenty of food, according to the press release.

“Treat them like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food and proper healthcare,” said Julie in the press release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taylors, SC
State
South Carolina State
NBC News

North Carolina man who won $10M lottery prize gets life in prison

BOLIVIA, N.C. — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend. The News & Observer reports that Michael Todd Hill, 54, of Leland, was...
Daily Mail

Always read the fine print! Montana mansion that sits on its own PRIVATE ISLAND hits the market for $72 MILLION (but owners will have to contend with unfinished interiors AND rumored sea monster akin to the Loch Ness Monster)

A mansion on a private island has gone up for sale at $72 million - and it comes complete with a scary surprise lurking in the water surrounding the home. The huge house, which is located on its own private island - Cromwell Island - in the center of Flathead Lake in Montana, measures across 45,000-square-feet and sits on 348 acres of land.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conway Twitty
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Outer Banks home that collapsed into ocean reveals he was in process of MOVING it to nearby lot to protect it from storms - as he shows photo from just hours before showing no problems

A photo taken just hours before an Outer Banks home collapsed into the ocean showed it was standing strong before a powerful storm tore it down. Pat owns one of the two unoccupied homes along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe, North Carolina that fell into the waves due to high tides and strong winds on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#World Record#In The World#Wspa
Kicker 102.5

Yes! The World’s Tallest Dog in The World is From Texas

They say everything in Texas is bigger! It's official, that the Guinness World Record has named a two-year-old Great Dane, Zeus as the tallest living dog in the world. The world's top dog was measured at 3 ft. 5.18 inches and weighs 200 pounds, according to owner Brittany Davis from Bedford, Texas near the city of Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Mail

Council refuse couple's desperate pleas to remove massive jacaranda tree despite the fact it could destroy their house and has TAKEN OVER their backyard

An elderly couple's desperate attempts to have a giant jacaranda tree removed from their rear deck have been dismissed by council. Pensioners Ian and Roz have had their small Chippendale home entirely engulfed by the massive tree that is now so big it covers six neighbouring properties and threatens to fall on their house.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Pets
Alina Andras

5 Most Beautiful South Carolina Beaches

Summer is just around the corner and many of us are thinking about where to spend our summer holiday. Whether you are lucky enough to live in South Carolina or simply like to come here often, we have put together a list of 5 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. All of them are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are amazing options no matter if you are traveling with your family and children, if you are on a holiday with a group of friends, or if you are a solo traveler.
Daily Mail

'You ain't scared of no hawk!' Hilarious video of a Chihuahua walking in a protective vest adorned with spikes and quills to ward off predators goes viral on TikTok

A Pennsylvania woman has turned her Chihuahua into a viral star after filming her pet strutting her stuff in a vest adorned with spikes and quills to ward off hawks. Karen, who is known as @technical_difficulty on TikTok, delighted viewers last week when she posted footage of her little dog trotting alongside her in a hot pink protective vest while she hyped her up.
ANIMALS
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy