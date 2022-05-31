ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylors, SC

South Carolina dog is the oldest pup alive, says Guinness World Records

WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mk0RX_0fvL9UYA00

(WSPA) — Bobby and Julie Gregory of Taylors, South Carolina, had no idea when they decided to add a puppy to their family that their beloved Pebbles would hold the record for the oldest dog alive almost two decades later, according to a press release from Guinness World Records .

The four-pound Toy Fox Terrier, who was born on March 28, 2000, is now 22 years old, proving to the world that anything is “paw-sible,” according to the press release, published last week.

The Gregorys knew Pebbles was older after hearing about TobyKeith, the world’s oldest living dog.

“Bobby was sitting on the couch and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record,” said Julie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x23Jl_0fvL9UYA00
Pebbles the dog from Taylors S.C. is the oldest in the world, according to Guinness records (Courtesy: Guinness World Records).

“When I saw TobyKeith’s story all over the news, I applied.”

On the other hand, Pebbles’ schedule resembles that of a party animal. She spends her days sleeping in till 5 o’clock in the afternoon and listening to country music, according to the press release.

“She loves listening to country music while she is sleeping. Her two favorite country singers are Conway Twitty and Dwight Yokum,” Julie continued.

Pebbles has something to eat and drink as soon as she wakes up from her canine slumber before staying up all night, according to the press release.

Pebbles was once a happily married dog, but she became a widow in 2017 after her 16-year-old “husband,” Rocky, a Toy Fox Terrier, died.

The two had 24 puppies together, according to the press release.

“Pebbles doesn’t have a favorite toy, but she loves to snuggle under blankets,” said Julie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acv99_0fvL9UYA00
Pebbles the dog from Taylors S.C. is the oldest in the world, according to Guinness records (Courtesy: Guinness World Records).

Pebbles enjoys warm weather and likes to sit on the stairs of her family’s pool and soak up the sun during the summer.

Remarkably, Pebbles still has quite an appetite and looks forward to enjoying her meals, according to the press release.

In 2012, her veterinarian placed her on a cat food diet, which is said to be much higher in meat-based protein than dog food, according to the press release.

So, what’s the key to helping a dog live a long and healthy life?

Julie recommends showering your pooch with love, attention, and plenty of food, according to the press release.

“Treat them like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food and proper healthcare,” said Julie in the press release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

State Rep. Kam Buckner introduces plan to quell city violence

Mayoral candidate State Rep. Kam Buckner (D) IL-26th joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how his plan to create an internet intelligence unit to combat crimes planned online and revising entrance requirements to recruit more police will help solve the city’s problem with crime. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taylors, SC
State
South Carolina State
Kicker 102.5

Yes! The World’s Tallest Dog in The World is From Texas

They say everything in Texas is bigger! It's official, that the Guinness World Record has named a two-year-old Great Dane, Zeus as the tallest living dog in the world. The world's top dog was measured at 3 ft. 5.18 inches and weighs 200 pounds, according to owner Brittany Davis from Bedford, Texas near the city of Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
heavenofanimals.com

Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter

Blue Bear’s sole home for the previous 11 years had been the one provided by his father, but that all changed last week due to life circumstances. Blue had no option but to drop off his adoptive father to the Trenton Animals Rock shelter since he had nowhere else to go.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conway Twitty
dailyphew.com

No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because Of Her Physical Appearance

When forming an opinion about someone, some individuals always consider their physical appearance first, regardless of what truly defines that person, which, despite the repetition, is their personality and sentiments. This is true not just of other humans, but of any living entity who deviates from the aesthetic standards and...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#World Record#Carolina Dog#Wspa
heavenofanimals.com

This Husky Who Was Rejected By A Breeder Because Of Her Funny Looks Is Now Going Viral

Most of us humans hold a very special spot in our hearts for all things fluffy and cute. Especially if that little something is man’s best friend. After all, how could anyone resist those adorable dogs waddling around wagging their tails in excitement, chasing around any object they can possibly find around the house or smashing into the glass door after seeing a bird outside. Not sure where this last one came from but you catch the drift. Sadly, not all silly dogs are loved unconditionally and some struggle to find their forever home despite having a great personality. Jubilee is one of those dogs that was blessed with an adorable personality yet her looks are so distinct, they’re not everyone’s cup of tea. Luckily, there’s a silver lining!
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dog That Was Tied To A Rock And Thrown Into The River Has A New Opportunity

Bella is a loving German shepherd dog who had a traumatic experience in January of last year, when she nearly drowned in the River Trent at Long Lane, Farndon, United Kingdom, after her previous family abandoned her there. The terrified and helpless puppy was discovered tethered to a rock in the ocean. Bella fought for her life for several hours.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Shelter Dog’s Reaction After One Day of Being Loved Is a Major Tear-Jerker

We’ll start out by saying, we couldn’t even get through this entire video without stopping and going to get tissues. We were BALLING our eyes out. But don’t worry, they were the happiest of tears because a shelter dog found a foster family!. TikTok user @kelseydarragh posted...
PETS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy