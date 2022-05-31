ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks, tech stocks drag Indian shares lower; GDP data in focus

By Reuters
 3 days ago
BENGALURU, May 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a three-session run of gains on Tuesday as banking and technology stocks lost steam ahead of key economic growth data.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.46% lower at 16,584.55, dragged by a 3.1% drop in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) after it posted a loss for the March quarter.

The index clocked a 3% loss for May.

The S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) ended 0.64% lower at 55,566.41 and logged a 2.6% loss in May.

Over the last three sessions, both indexes benefited from a rally in beaten down technology stocks, while strong March-quarter results from Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) on Monday lifted auto shares.

The carmaker carried those gains into Tuesday, rising 3.4% to a record peak and driving the Nifty auto sub-index (.NIFTYAUTO) up 1% at close.

Investors were also cautious ahead of economic growth data expected later in the day. A Reuters poll last week showed the country's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic likely stumbled again. read more

Financial stocks also pressured domestic markets.

The Nifty finance index (.NIFTYFIN), bank index (.NSEBANK) and PSU bank index (.NIFTYPSU), which tracks state-run banks, closed down more than 1.2% each.

A 12.2% drop in Adani Green Energy (ADNA.NS) dragged Nifty's Energy index (.NIFTYENR) 1.08% lower, though losses were capped by a 5% rise in Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) as oil prices inched higher.

Nifty's IT sub-index (.NIFTYIT) snapped a three-day rally to close down 0.25%. It clocked losses for a second straight month and finished May 6.2% lower.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich and Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

