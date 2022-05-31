Arkansans sound off in Taps Across America

Washington, D.C. – Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) issued the following statement on Memorial Day:. “On Memorial Day, we remember the brave men and women in uniform who died serving our country. This occasion is especially somber, as we honor the 13 American heroes who died defending the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul last year. They were the last to lay down their lives during our mission in Afghanistan and they are first in our hearts today. They perished, like so many other American patriots before them, so that others could live.
