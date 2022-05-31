ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansans sound off in Taps Across America

thv11.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans take a moment to remember the service...

www.thv11.com

swark.today

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission kicks off Juneteenth federal holiday with a commemoration at Arkansas State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK –The mission of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, is to promote and preserve the life and legacy of Dr. King in our state; and to promote the principles of nonviolence and equality among all citizens.  Our community outreach projects are designed to promote education, an appreciation for history, and to encourage youth to engage in positive leadership development and roles within their communities.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Cotton Statement on Memorial Day

Washington, D.C. – Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) issued the following statement on Memorial Day:. “On Memorial Day, we remember the brave men and women in uniform who died serving our country. This occasion is especially somber, as we honor the 13 American heroes who died defending the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul last year. They were the last to lay down their lives during our mission in Afghanistan and they are first in our hearts today. They perished, like so many other American patriots before them, so that others could live.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

How Arkansas' gubernatorial primaries changed state politics

ROGERS, Ark. — Democrat Chris Jones and Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders were victorious in Arkansas' primary elections for governor. Now that those primaries are finished, the campaigns for the general election have begun. "After the primary and you've captured your party's nomination, you would start to pivot towards the...
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Delta-8 THC Hemp is Legally Available Over-The-Counter in Arkansas — For Now

Delta-8 THC, a new psychoactive and mildly intoxicating hemp product, is increasingly available over-the-counter in Arkansas sold by tobacco, vape and CBD outlets, including American Shaman Kava Bar in Fayetteville. The federally legalized substance, however, is drawing regulatory scrutiny in certain states, including in Arkansas.
News Break
Politics
talkbusiness.net

Gehrig named to new role of president of Mercy Hospitals Arkansas

Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, has been tapped to also be president of all Mercy hospitals in Arkansas, including the large Northwest Arkansas Mercy Hospital system based in Rogers. The role, to begin June 12, is new within St. Louis-based Mercy. Mercy also has an Arkansas hospital...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansastechnews.com

Five ATU Representatives to Compete at Miss Arkansas

Four Arkansas Tech University students and one ATU graduate will be among the candidates vying for the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 this summer. Olivia Battles of Ozark, Kristin Hardy of Benton, Alli Beth King of Rison, Hannah Lomax of Russellville and Sophe Sligh of Hot Springs will represent Arkansas Tech at the Robinson Center in Little Rock June 12-18.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Fall planting strawberries? When is too late, and too early, to plant in Arkansas?

Planting strawberries in the fall to get a robust crop the following spring is typical with growers. But how late is too late for fall planting of strawberries in Arkansas?. The Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, conducted a three-year study to provide updated recommendations for fall strawberry establishment in the Natural State.
ARKANSAS STATE
mississippifreepress.org

‘Sometimes They Just Come to You’: Fishermen Connect at Sardis Lake

“I like to be alone,” Tommy Strong says as he sits fishing at the Sardis Lake spillway at least 50 yards down the bank from the. Soon to be 70 years old, Strong has fished the spillway for nearly 40 years. A couple of years ago, he quit. Life got busy, and Strong lost the motivation to cast a line.
HOBBIES
thv11.com

Some natural solutions can help you keep mosquitos away

MOLINE, Ill. — Mosquito season has started in the Quad City area, we are about a month into it; as we usually start seeing mosquitos in late April/early May. As it continues to warm up outside, we will start to see them more and more. There are many ways that one can get rid of them such as repellants and pesticides, but you can keep them away naturally as well. There are many plants that can be planted to repel mosquitos from your home and allow you to enjoy being outside without them.
ANIMALS

