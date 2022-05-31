ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Yields three goals in relief

Kochetkov allowed three goals on 12 shots in relief of Antti Raanta (lower body) in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers in Game...

JETS UPGRADE TO FIRST ROUND PICK IN COPP TRADE

The New York Rangers acquired forward Andrew Copp from the Winnipeg Jets at the trade deadline. The Rangers received upcoming unrestricted free agent Copp and a 2023 6th round pick in exchange for Morgan Barron, 2022 2nd round pick*, 2022 2nd round pick (from STL) or 2023 2nd round pick.
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Distributes three helpers

Zibanejad notched three assists (one on the power play), two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7. Zibanejad helped out on both of Chris Kreider's tallies as well as an Andrew Copp empty-netter. While Zibanejad saw his goal streak end at four games, he's still gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games. The 29-year-old center is up to seven goals, 12 assists, 41 shots on net, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 playoff outings.
Red Wings Are a Perfect Landing Spot for Flames’ Monahan

The Detroit Red Wings and the Calgary Flames are on opposite sides of the NHL right now. The rebuilding Red Wings are set to make their sixth-straight top-10 selection in the NHL Draft this July. Meanwhile, the Flames were just recently knocked out of the second round of the playoffs after finishing atop the Pacific Division during the regular season. While one team is building towards getting back into the playoffs, the other is building towards their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2004.
Three former Red Wings draft selections are set to hit free agency

Barring a last-minute change, the Detroit Red Wings are slated to have three former draft selections become unrestricted free agents – including goaltender Jesper Eliasson, defenceman Alex Cotton and center Otto Kivenmaki. For all 32 franchises, the deadline to sign eligible draft prospects falls on Jun. 1, 2022. If...
Unlike the Flames, the Avs aren’t giving the Oilers bulletin board material

This year’s Western Conference Final is a dream for the NHL. It features tremendous star power, as Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon are going toe-to-toe with an opportunity to lead their teams to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in their respective careers. But while this series...
Red Wings Wrap-Up: Bertuzzi enjoys return to form in 2021-22

After Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 30th goal of the season during the closing seconds of the Detroit Red Wings' 2021-22 regular-season finale on April 29 against the New Jersey Devils, he couldn't help but grin as his teammates embraced him to celebrate the impressive scoring milestone. It was a special...
4 Takeaways from Avalanche’s 8-6 Victory over Oilers in Game 1

The talk around the Western Conference Final was all about offense. The Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers didn’t disappoint. The teams combined for 14 goals and used four goaltenders as the Avs held on for an 8-6 victory in Game 1. Here are four takeaways from Colorado’s win in...
Red Wings Draft Targets: Marco Kasper

With the eighth-overall selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft the Detroit Red Wings will have plenty of excellent prospects to choose from. The 2022 Draft class is not the strongest, though there will still be multiple great choices remaining when Steve Yzerman takes the stage in Montreal. Though it is fair to assume that the Red Wings’ front office will select the prospect that they deem to be the best player available, it is no secret that their greatest need is for dynamic offensive talent, especially at the center position.
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting for afternoon game

Stallings is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate for Game 1, catching for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Expect Stallings, who has gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his last three starts, to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Dazzles in win Wednesday

Skubal (4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out six. The 20-30 Tigers aren't garnering a lot of buzz, but Skubal is certainly worthy of attention at the moment. The lefty now has a sparkling 2.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 58.2 innings. Skubal showed signs of a breakout last season, especially with his 164 strikeouts across 149.1 innings, but the 25-year-old has taken it to another level in 2022. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
Jaguars' Ryan Santoso: In mix for starting job

Santoso will compete with Andrew Mevis in training camp for Jacksonville's kicking job, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Santoso appeared to be brought in as competition for Matthew Wright when he signed with the Jaguars in late March, but Wright has since been cut after kicking in 14 games last year. Santoso appeared in four games between the Lions and Panthers in 2021 and went 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and 6-for-8 on PATs.
Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
Ryan Healey – 2022 NHL Draft Profile

2021-22 Team: Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL) NHL Central Scouting: 70th (amongst NA skaters) Being a right-handed shot is an invaluable asset to carving out an NHL career. Similar to a left-handed pitcher in baseball, the rarity of the right-shot defenseman can be advantageous to an NHL roster. They can help add balance and flexibility to a team’s defensive pairings over the course of a season. Being a right-shot defenseman is just the beginning in describing 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Ryan Healey.
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Fighting shifts

Thomas has been working on his swing to achieve better results against defensive shifts, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. The lefty-swinging Thomas made a bang early after getting his first taste of the majors three-and-a-half weeks ago. He had a .326 average and .992 OPS over his first 13 games. In the nine contests since, as he's faced an increasing number of shifts, Thomas is batting .129 with a .390 OPS. The solution of hitting to the opposite field -- pushing the hands out over the plate and forcing the ball in that direction -- sounds simple, but it can lead to dropping the barrel, swings-and-misses or lazy pop-ups, per Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather. He preaches backing the ball up in the swing. "That allows you to have a flatter path," Mather said. "If we can catch it deep in our swing, we're gonna be able to drive it." Training to back up the swing requires a transitional period, which Thomas is undergoing now.
