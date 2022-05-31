31st Taps at Twilight honors fallen warriors

The 31st Taps at Twilight drew quite a crowd to Neptune Park on St. Simons Island on Monday in a demonstration of respect for America’s fallen warriors.

Joe Leek, president of the Rotary Club of St. Simons, opened the event and introduced local singer Michael Hulett, who performed the national anthem. Glynn Academy’s Marine Corps JROTC posted the colors local veterans presented a wreath to honor the fallen.

Coastal Brass Choir performed the Armed Forces Medley, during which members, current and retired, of the U.S. Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and Air Force stood when their anthem’s played.

A returning keynote speaker — Lt. Col. Steve Bolton, garrison commander of Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah — spoke about the importance of the holiday.

“I’ve gotten to give seven speeches at events in the last 10 days, but this is one of my favorite ones,” Bolton said. “What brings us together today is the most important holiday this time of year, this day of national awareness and solemn remembrance. It’s a day to honor the men and women who gave their lives in defense of our principles, our values and our freedoms.”

Since the American Revolution, more than a million soldiers have given their lives in the service, Bolton said. He recounted the tales of a few, like U.S. Army nurses Caroline Drozman and Elizabeth Jones, who were killed in a helicopter crash in the Vietnam War.

Rodney Yano, another example from the Vietnam War, flew his helicopter through intense enemy fire to mark locations for artillery bombardment. When onboard ammunition was struck, he gave his life throwing the burning ordinance overboard, saving his crew, Bolton said.

“All of these soldiers embody selfless sacrifice and personal courage,” Bolton said.

He also noted that 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the Mighty Eighth Air Force and the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Bolton also told a brief aside about how he frequently sees foreign visitors at monuments to fallen veterans and has learned the impact those sacrifices have had on other countries as well.

“The debt of American lives paid in two world wars is still deeply honored by our European partners,” Bolton said.

Equally as important, however, is to honor the Gold Star families left behind by such sacrifices.

“We also honor those left behind, who continue to pay a heavy price — our Gold Star families,” he said.

Anyone who knows such a family should keep up with them and continue to support them, Bolton said. It’s the best way to honor the sacrifices made.

In closing, Leslie Mattingly sang “God Bless America,” the Marine JROTC retired the colors and Ann Marie Stirewalt played Taps.