'Severed leg' found beside busy Australian highway as police on dirt bikes comb nature strip for clues

Human remains have been found beside a busy Northern Territory highway, where police have established a crime scene.

The remains were discovered on Tuesday morning on the Stuart Highway in Coolalinga, 30km south of Darwin, police said.

Witnesses who were in the area at the time took to social media to claim they had spotted a 'severed leg' on the side of the road.

Police sources later confirmed the horrific find to the NT Independent.

Police on dirt bikes were spotted at the scene, riding up and down the road and nature strip as they scoured the place for clues.

More than 20 police cars swarmed to the area after the reported leg was found.

NT Police were called to the Stuart Highway on Tuesday morning to investigate the discovery (Pictured: Police officers surveying a festival in the NT in 2019)

The Stuart Highway just outside of Darwin was shut to give police enough space to investigate

Forensic officers are continuing to search the nature strip after it was closed just after 11am.

The highway is closed in both directions between the Howard Springs lights and Virginia Road.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and take the detours already set up.

St John Ambulance crews were called to the incident but were not required.