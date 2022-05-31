ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Severed leg' found beside busy Australian highway as police on dirt bikes comb nature strip for clues

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Human remains have been found beside a busy Northern Territory highway, where police have established a crime scene.

The remains were discovered on Tuesday morning on the Stuart Highway in Coolalinga, 30km south of Darwin, police said.

Witnesses who were in the area at the time took to social media to claim they had spotted a 'severed leg' on the side of the road.

Police sources later confirmed the horrific find to the NT Independent.

Police on dirt bikes were spotted at the scene, riding up and down the road and nature strip as they scoured the place for clues.

More than 20 police cars swarmed to the area after the reported leg was found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiZDz_0fvKq9mL00
NT Police were called to the Stuart Highway on Tuesday morning to investigate the discovery (Pictured: Police officers surveying a festival in the NT in 2019) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGrCs_0fvKq9mL00
The Stuart Highway just outside of Darwin was shut to give police enough space to investigate

Forensic officers are continuing to search the nature strip after it was closed just after 11am.

The highway is closed in both directions between the Howard Springs lights and Virginia Road.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and take the detours already set up.

St John Ambulance crews were called to the incident but were not required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lLhm_0fvKq9mL00
The area has been cordoned off as a crime scene

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Comb#Dirt Bikes#Australian#The Nt Independent
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Two women, 23 and 28, missing after going off 12ft 'drowning machine' dam on Memorial Day while floating down Virginia river with ten others on paddleboards and tubes

Two women enjoying a Memorial Day on the water are missing after they knocked off their floatation devices and were swept up in the roiling current under low Virginia dam sometimes referred to as a 'drowning machine.'. Rescue workers, family and friends are desperately searching for Laura E. Winstead, 23,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Australia
The Independent

Missing teenager believed alleged rapist was ‘after her’, sister tells inquest

Teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland was terrified of leaving her home on the day she disappeared because she thought her alleged rapist was “after her”, her twin sister told her inquest.Maya Pope-Sutherland, 23, said her sister had received messages from her alleged attacker threatening to kill her family.The college student had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by the man in 2014 when she was 16.Miss Pope-Sutherland told Dorset Coroner’s Court her sister worried about the man’s imminent release from prison having been jailed for sex offences against other girls.“I just know she was absolutely terrified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Man snatched boy, 4, and carried him off towards Iceland store' before his desperate mother chased him down and grabbed him back - as police appeal for CCTV and witnesses

A man reportedly snatched a four-year-old boy on a high street in Liverpool who was out shopping with his mother. Police received reports that the young boy was grabbed after he and his mother were approached outside Top Class Shoe Repairs on Walton Vale road on Tuesday 10 May at around 12.45pm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hero boat captain rushes family of parasailers to shore after mom, 33, is killed and her two sons, 7 and 10, are injured after getting caught in a storm and crashing into abandoned bridge in the Florida Keys

A heroic boat captain braves a powerful Florida squall to save the two children of a parasailer who died when she and her kids crashed into an abandoned bridge. The 33-year-old mother who has not been named, and her two sons, aged 7 and 10, were all parasailing in the Florida Keys at around 5pm on Monday when a sudden storm propelled them into Old Seven-Mile Bridge in Marathon. The cable tethering the woman and her sons to a boat snapped as it hit the bridge, and the trio fell into the water, the Miami Herald reports.
MARATHON, FL
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of railway worker Belly Mujinga who died of Covid after being 'spat on' at London Victoria station during first lockdown will NOT look at whether she was infected by a passenger

The man who allegedly spat at Belly Mujinga who died with coronavirus at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer form part of an inquest into the transport worker's death. Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5, 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Grandmother, 80, shot dead at New Orleans high school graduation just moments after her grandson walked across stage: Police say two women were arguing when one pulled out a gun and started shooting

An 80-year-old woman was shot dead by a stray bullet just moments after watching her grandson receive his high school diploma. Augustine Greenwood, 80, was walking from Xavier University's Convocation Center in New Orleans -where Morris Jeff High School was holding its graduation ceremony - back to her family's car at around 11.45am Tuesday, when she was struck by a stray bullet.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

BREAKING: 'My friend's grandma got shot... like she was some type of animal': One elderly woman is killed and two men are injured after gunfire broke out at Xavier University of Louisiana during a high school graduation ceremony

An elderly woman was killed and two men were injured when a gunfight broke out on Tuesday at the conclusion of a high school graduation ceremony taking place at Xavier University, in New Orleans, police said. New Orleans police said they have detained at least three suspects who allegedly opened...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy