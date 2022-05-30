With a new lineup, dedicated Aces repeat PIAA 3A boys tennis state team title

Effective: 2022-06-02 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Mercer County in central New Jersey Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey East central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 414 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Northeast Philadelphia, or 9 miles northeast of Philadelphia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Trenton, Bensalem, Willingboro, Lumberton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Palmyra, Hatboro, Jenkintown, Bordentown, Beverly, Rockledge, Tullytown, Abington, Langhorne and Pemberton. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 5 and 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 341 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 29 and 40. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 42 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO