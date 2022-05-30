ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With a new lineup, dedicated Aces repeat PIAA 3A boys tennis state team title

By Bruce Adams
Main Line Media News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust one week after going 24-0 and winning the PIAA 3A boys’ tennis state title last year, the Aces lost three of their top five players to graduation. But the defending state champion Aces didn’t rest on their laurels this spring. With a new lineup, Lower Merion posted a 23-0 record...

