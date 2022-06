JOHNSON CITY - Robert T. Crowe, age 91, of Johnson City, TN went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Hospice House, Bristol, TN. He was the son of the late Thomas Jefferson Crowe and Vera Lena Mottern. Robert retired and proudly served our country after 22 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He then worked for 16 years with the Post Office in Avon Park, Florida. He was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and of the Methodist faith. Robert enjoyed whistling, music and singing in quartets. He was a wood craftsman, a shade tree mechanic and a jack of all trades. He could build or fix anything.

