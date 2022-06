More than a decade after the project began, the Nebraska MultiSport Complex in La Vista near Interstate 80 is close to hosting its first competitions. In its first phase, the complex will have a dozen artificial turf fields with lighting that can be used for soccer, baseball, fast-pitch softball, lacrosse, rugby and flag football. Many will be ready by this fall, and all 12 will be available by spring 2023 for local, regional and national competitions.

LA VISTA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO