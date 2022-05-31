The Absolute Best Games to Play on the Xbox Series X

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. While cutting-edge TVs with impressive 8K resolution have been carving out their own corner of the market in recent years, they're still far too expensive to be worth it, even with the picture upgrade. But even if 8K TVs aren't a feasible option quite yet, this next step in TV tech does have one major benefit: It's helping drive down the prices on non-8K TVs. TVs with 4K resolution pretty much dominate the market at the moment, and other than the very cheapest options out there, almost any TV you see on store shelves will be equipped with 4K picture tech. That doesn't mean that all 4K TVs are created equal, however, and some models are still a much better value than others.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO