Celebration of Community at Westfield Middle School Returns After Two-Year Hiatus. Mayor Michael A. McCabe announced that the City will hold its annual “Fireworks for Freedom” celebration on Sunday, June 26th, at Westfield South Middle School Field on West Silver Street. The event represents a return to traditional celebration of the 4th of July holiday with musical entertainment from Korey & The Knightsmen, food vendors, and a fireworks show from Atlas Pyrotechnics.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO