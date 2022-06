The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said two Green Line trains collided Wednesday night near Government Center. NBC 10 Boston reported that the two trains collided at about 9:20 p.m. One of the trains had about 20 to 25 passengers on it, while the other train was coming into service with no passengers on board. NBC 10 Boston later reported that both trains derailed.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO