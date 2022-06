LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -HELP of Southern Nevada began its 11th annual “HELP2O” Water Drive, benefitting the homeless community. Running through the month of June, the organization will partner with the Las Vegas Aviators to further their initiative to collect as many water bottles as possible. Fans will be asked if they would like to donate to the HELP20 Cause while at the checkout.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO